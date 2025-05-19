Week Four of the International Code Council’s Building Safety Month Spotlights Building Safety Professionals

Washington, D.C., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Code Council’s Building Safety Month campaign continues in its fourth week by highlighting the important work of building safety professionals and the rewarding career paths available to those who want to make a difference in their communities.

Week Four: The Starting Lineup, outlines the roles of building safety professionals such as inspectors, building officials, plans examiners, permit technicians and fire marshals. Week Four also provides guidance on how to work with local building departments to ensure the safety of homes, businesses, schools and public buildings.

“Building safety professionals are the silent defenders of public safety,” said Code Council Board President David Spencer, CBO. “It’s a rewarding career that is always in-demand and has an incredible impact on our daily lives.”

Communities across the United States are issuing proclamations declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here or submit one here.

To participate in Building Safety Month:

Visit www.buildingsafetymonth.org

Join us on social media and help spread the word. #BuildingSafety365

Download the promotional toolkit.

Discover resources for planning Building Safety Month events.

American Gas Association is the foundation sponsor of 2025 Building Safety Month. To learn about sponsorship, click here.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.