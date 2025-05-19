FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 12 to 16 May 2025

Nanterre, 19 May 2025

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 12 to 16 May 2025
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8512/05/2025FR000012114715,000€8.11XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8513/05/2025FR000012114715,000€8.29XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8514/05/2025FR000012114715,000€8.45XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8515/05/2025FR000012114715,000€8.28XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8516/05/2025FR000012114715,000€8.14XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

