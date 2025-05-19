FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 12 to 16 May 2025

Nanterre, 19 May 2025

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 12 to 16 May 2025

(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code) FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 12/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €8.11 XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 13/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €8.29 XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 14/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €8.45 XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 15/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €8.28 XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 16/05/2025 FR0000121147 15,000 €8.14 XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment