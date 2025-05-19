FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 12 to 16 May 2025

Nanterre, 19 May 2025
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 12 to 16 May 2025
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|12/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15,000
|€8.11
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|13/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15,000
|€8.29
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|14/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15,000
|€8.45
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|15/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15,000
|€8.28
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|16/05/2025
|FR0000121147
|15,000
|€8.14
|XPAR
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on FORVIA's website at the following address:
https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions
