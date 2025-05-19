Marie Claire Brings Power Play Event to Atlanta

Presented by Clinique, the women-led summit took place on May 15 at The St. Regis Atlanta

Featured Speakers Included: Natasha Lyonne, Jordan Chiles, Kandi Burruss, Marsai Martin, and more

Additional Sponsors Included: Katie Kime, Zales, Banana Republic, and The St. Regis Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marie Claire, Future’s premium women’s lifestyle brand, hosted its Power Play summit in Atlanta—marking the first time the event franchise has been activated in the southern United States.

This year’s theme, “Freedom and Your Future,” brought together trailblazing women across entertainment, sports, business, and politics—from Atlanta and beyond—for a full day of inspiring conversations and meaningful connections.

“Today, women are freer than ever to pursue non-traditional paths," shared Nikki Ogunnaike, Editor in Chief of Marie Claire US. “They can run for office, run an office, or nix the corner office to build successful, creative ventures however and wherever they want. Yet, essential questions remain: Who truly experiences freedom, and how do our choices shape our identities? Atlanta, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and invaluable contributions of women across so many industries, is the ideal setting for these powerful conversations.”

Throughout the day, key speakers, including Natasha Lyonne, Marsai Martin, Jordan Chiles, Kandi Burruss, Morgan Shaw Parker, Atlanta Dream President & COO, and Chelsea Fishman, owner of Atlanta’s first women's sports bar, Jolene Jolene, spoke to topics that are paramount to discovering personal freedom. Session topics included:

Leveling Up Your ‘A’ Game with Leading Women in Sports

Navigating the Executive Burnout Phenomenon

The Business of Beauty: How Science-Driven Innovation Fuels Growth and Success

Making Your Voice Heard

The Cost of Starting Your Own Business with singer, songwriter, producer, and actress Kandi Burruss

Keynote conversation with actress and producer Natasha Lyonne

In addition to impactful conversations with key speakers, Power Play attendees enjoyed a variety of custom experiences with Clinique, heroing glowing skin and their new Even Better Vitamin Makeup SPF 45 foundation.

Power Play concluded with a beautiful cocktail party on The St. Regis Grand Terrace.

About Marie Claire, a Future Company:

Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. Reaching millions of readers every month through print, digital, video, and social platforms, Marie Claire is known for its fashion and beauty coverage, award-winning features, buzzy interviews, and more. www.marieclaire.com

