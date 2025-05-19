Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from May 12 to May 13, 2025

RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM MAY 12 TO MAY 13, 2025
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 12 to May 13, 2025:
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|12/05/2025
|FR0010451203
|35 000
|26,049
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|13/05/2025
|FR0010451203
|29 057
|26,1332
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|64 057
|26,0872
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
