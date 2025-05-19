Wonderful® Pistachios Launches “The Don’t Hold Back Snack” Campaign in Anticipation of Record-Breaking Pistachio Harvest This Fall





LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios is turning up the flavor and the fun with its newest marketing campaign, “The Don’t Hold Back Snack™.” Designed to fuel excitement and drive demand in anticipation of a record-setting California pistachio harvest this fall, the campaign features a simple and cheeky message: Wonderful Pistachios is the craveable snack that’s too good to be “good” for you.

Through five new advertising spots directed by Harold Einstein and a bold, nine-market out-of-home blitz, The Don’t Hold Back Snack is a fully-integrated, 360-degree campaign that reminds consumers why this powerhouse nut continues to dominate snack aisles, produce sections, and viral recipes on social media. From its bold flavors and interactive eating experience to its status as one of the highest-protein snack nuts, the campaign gives consumers permission to not hold back when it comes to snacking.

“People have been conditioned to think snacking is inherently bad – to feel guilty when snacking. The real issue is the abundance of convenient junk food on the market, not the act of snacking itself. That’s what ‘The Don’t Hold Back Snack’ is all about,” said Michael Perdigao, president of The Wonderful Agency. “Snacking doesn’t have to be the enemy, and Wonderful Pistachios is that not-so-guilty pleasure that tastes great while being great for you.”

On-Demand Media Mix Reaches Audiences on Their Own Terms

The Don’t Hold Back Snack campaign embraces satire with spots featuring consumers making over-the-top efforts to stop snacking altogether, rather than simply snacking smarter. Live now, “Cement Hands” features a hungry office worker encasing her hands in cement to stop from snacking, while “Bear Hug” shows a library visitor who enlists a grizzly bear to physically hold him back from snacking. Three additional spots will roll out over the next few weeks across cable outlets, digital streaming platforms, and social media.

As consumer behaviors shift toward personalized, content-driven experiences, Wonderful Pistachios will also advertise on celebrity-hosted podcasts to authentically engage listeners through trusted voices to highlight the snack’s benefits. Featured podcasts include “The Late Show Pod Show With Stephen Colbert,” “The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast,” “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” “Dear Chelsea,” and “The Bald and Beautiful.” Sports-focused podcasts include “Pardon the Interruption” and “4th&1 Podcast With Cam Newton.”

“Whether fitness, food, or lifestyle podcasts, pistachio messaging fits seamlessly into relatable content that aligns with consumer interests at every intersection,” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing at Wonderful Pistachios. “Additionally, the on-demand nature of this campaign allows us to reach audiences on their own terms – whether during commutes, workouts, or leisure time – maximizing exposure and impact.”

Station Dominations to Anchor Expansive Nine-Market Out-of-Home Blitz

Launching June 2, Wonderful Pistachios is not holding back with its new out-of-home campaign that spans nine major U.S. markets: Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Combining traditional and digital promotional tactics – including a few firsts for the brand – the campaign enhances awareness of Wonderful Pistachios as a healthy and convenient snack that makes every day feel like a cheat day.

Highlights of the out-of-home activations include:

Over-the-top transit “station dominations” with branded turnstiles, staircases, boarding platforms, and more, at high-traffic commuter stops like North Station in Boston, Columbus Circle in New York City, and Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

with branded turnstiles, staircases, boarding platforms, and more, at high-traffic commuter stops like North Station in Boston, Columbus Circle in New York City, and Metro Center in Washington, D.C. For the first time ever, Wonderful Pistachios will employ 3D anamorphic billboards in New York City and Philadelphia, creating the illusion that the ads extend into the real world.

in New York City and Philadelphia, creating the illusion that the ads extend into the real world. More than 60 large billboards across all nine markets to keep Wonderful Pistachios top-of-mind for commuters and drivers.

across all nine markets to keep Wonderful Pistachios top-of-mind for commuters and drivers. Vibrant transit wraps on trolleys in Miami and buses in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The Don’t Hold Back Snack will also make its way into grocery retailers with innovative point-of-sale (POS) displays. These eye-catching displays capture consumer attention at the moment of purchase, boosting visibility and driving impulse buys. Retailers using POS displays report up to twice the sales velocity compared to those without, making it a key merchandising tactic as the pistachio industry prepares for a potential record-breaking harvest this fall.

Don’t Hold Back on Demand as Pistachio Industry Prepares for a Huge Harvest

Global demand for California pistachios is not holding back either, having more than doubled over the past 10 years, with pistachio acreage growing by 6% to 10% annually. The upcoming fall 2025 harvest in California is expected to set a record, with yields potentially reaching 1.6 billion pounds.

Pistachio trees follow an alternate-bearing cycle, producing strong yields one year and lighter yields the next. Even in off-years, Wonderful Pistachios is well prepared, having invested more than $1 billion in its operations and capacity to ensure a year-round supply for the industry.

“People are just starting to see the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the versatility of pistachios, and they’re not holding back – they’re documenting and sharing it like never before,” added Salsa. “From pistachio lattes to Dubai chocolate and even perfumes, pistachios add a pop of bright green that other snack nuts can’t match – and it’s making for a seriously Insta-worthy campaign.”

