INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DNUT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information about Krispy Kreme’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald’s locations after the initial marketing launch; (2) demand at McDonald’s locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (3) the partnership with McDonald’s was not profitable; (4) the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald’s; and (5) as a result, the Company would pause expansion into new McDonald’s locations.

If you purchased shares of Krispy Kreme between February 25, 2025 and May 7, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/krispy-kreme/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 15, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com