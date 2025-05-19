AIMSCAP Goes Wild with the World Trading Tournament (WTT)

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIMSCAP, a regulated financial brokerage under the AIMS Group, is taking the global trading world by storm through its strategic partnership with the World Trading Tournament (WTT) — the most anticipated gamified trading competition of the year. AIMSCAP will be sending its top traders to compete for a share of the staggering USD 2.75 million prize pool, culminating in a spectacular grand finale aboard a mega yacht in Dubai.





AIMSCAP X WTT 2.75 Million Prize money Tournament





The collaboration was officially launched during the AIMSCAP x WTT Dinner in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, graced by distinguished guest Arthur Huis in’t Veld, CEO of WTT. The event brought together over 100 attendees, including prominent industry professionals, trading communities, and fintech enthusiasts — marking a significant milestone in the global advancement of competitive trading.

The excitement continues as the next WTT roadshow events head to Bali (28 May 2025) and Hong Kong (31 May 2025). These exclusive gatherings will offer participants a chance to engage directly with trading experts, gain insights into the WTT’s global tournament structure, and explore the future of gamified trading with AIMSCAP. Seats are limited — visit our official website or social media platforms for more information.

The maiden 2025 WTT season promises a fully immersive trading experience designed to foster networking, collaboration, and innovation across borders. As the Official Strategic Partner, AIMSCAP is dedicated to delivering impactful educational content, engaging traders at every level, and driving excitement from the regional qualifiers to the grand showdown in Dubai.

AIMS X WTT Dinner in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia





About AIMSCAP



AIMSCAP is a globally trusted financial broker and a key member of AIMS Group, serving institutional and retail clients in over 8 countries. As part of the AIMS Group ecosystem, AIMSCAP delivers high-performance trading platforms, competitive pricing, and a client-first approach—empowering traders around the world with innovative brokerage solutions and fintech infrastructure.





A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/F5OwKOdnpKA