IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

Immediate Release – May 19th, 2025

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 19th, 2025 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on March 24th, 2025.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 650,000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a mandate with validity until December 31st, 2025, effective as from March 25th, 2025, to cover the company’s obligations under long-term incentive plans for management and certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 26,500 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from May 13th, 2025 up to and including May 19th, 2025, as follows:





Trade date Shares purchased Average price Min price Max price Buyback amount 13-05-25 0 14-05-25 3,000 11.58 € 11.54 € 11.60 € 34,752.30 € 15-05-25 7,000 11.41 € 11.34 € 11.50 € 79,888.20 € 16-05-25 7,000 11.38 € 11.34 € 11.44 € 79,645.30 € 19-05-25 9,500 11.20 € 11.16 € 11.36 € 106,440.85 € TOTAL 26,500 11.35 € 11.16 € 11.60 € 300,726.65 €





The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 582,849, following this eighth week of execution. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SRL) is the following :





Shares Voting rights IBA Investments SRL 51,973 103,946 IBA SA 896,428 962,851 Total - Treasury shares 948,401 1,066,797 Total - Issued shares 30,282,218 40,514,366 Treasury shares in % 3.13% 2.63%





