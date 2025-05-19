Eurobio Scientific: EB Development rises above 90% threshold

EB Development rises above 90% threshold

Paris, May 19, 2024 – 7:00 pm - Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, was informed today by EB Development that it had exceeded the threshold of 90% of the company's share capital. This threshold crossing results from the acquisition by EB Development of Eurobio Scientific shares on the market.

EB Development now holds 9,224,652 shares, or 90.01% of Eurobio Scientific's share capital and 90.01% of its voting rights.

Next financial meeting

Annual General Meeting: June 19, 2025

About Eurobio Scientific







Eurobio Scientific is a major player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to marketing of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and offers dedicated reagents for research laboratories, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With its numerous partnerships and strong hospital presence, Eurobio Scientific has its own extensive distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products. The Group has around 320 employees, four production units based in the Paris region, Germany, the Netherlands and the USA, and subsidiaries in Milan (Italy), Dorking (UK), Sissach (Switzerland), Bünde (Germany), Antwerp (Belgium) and Utrecht (Netherlands).







Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholders are the funds IK Partners and NextStage AM, together with its two directors Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier. For further information, visit







Eurobio Scientific shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.mnemonic: ALERS - ISIN code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP









Attachment