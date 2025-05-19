Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 19 May 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 12 May to 16 May 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-05-12BUY808.918750713.50XAMS
2025-05-12SELL69.02000054.12XAMS
2025-05-13BUY829.244878758.08XAMS
2025-05-13SELL3309.1370613 015.23XAMS
2025-05-14BUY3459.2276523 183.54XAMS
2025-05-14SELL3549.2258473 265.95XAMS
2025-05-15BUY5699.3184535 302.20XAMS
2025-05-15SELL7279.3647876 808.20XAMS
2025-05-16SELL188010.05023918 894.45XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2025 results: 31 July 2025

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

