Azure Managed Redis, a fully managed Microsoft service co-developed with Redis, is generally available

SEATTLE, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis , the world’s fastest data platform, recently announced that it will be offered by Microsoft as an integrated Azure service. Azure Managed Redis, a fully managed, in-memory datastore with the latest Redis innovations, is now generally available. Azure Managed Redis is designed to manage production workloads, at scale, while giving developers access to the latest enterprise-grade Redis within the Azure ecosystem. Azure Managed Redis had been in preview since it was announced last November.

Azure Managed Redis is planned to be available in all Azure datacenter regions, giving users up to 99.999% availability with multi-region Active-Active capabilities, allowing for down to sub-millisecond local latency globally, and is the most cost-efficient Redis service available on Azure, delivering better performance at lower cost.

Azure Managed Redis brings Redis’ latest data infrastructure features and capabilities to Microsoft Azure customers. Users have access to Redis 7.4 immediately, and will have access to all the features in Redis 8 , the company’s newest release, soon.

By migrating from any Azure Cache for Redis tier to Azure Managed Redis, customers will see significant improvements, including:

Performance: Azure Managed Redis introduces eight new data structures—JSON, vector, time series, and five probabilistic types—along with the fastest and most scalable Redis Query Engine to date. And with the introduction of new built-in advanced capabilities such as vector search, secondary indexing for full-text search, exact matching, geospatial queries, numeric data handling, and fast data processing, Azure Managed Redis delivers as a true multi-model, real-time platform.

Azure Managed Redis introduces eight new data structures—JSON, vector, time series, and five probabilistic types—along with the fastest and most scalable Redis Query Engine to date. And with the introduction of new built-in advanced capabilities such as vector search, secondary indexing for full-text search, exact matching, geospatial queries, numeric data handling, and fast data processing, Azure Managed Redis delivers as a true multi-model, real-time platform. Scale and security: Azure Managed Redis delivers unmatched scale and SLA. Users can now experience up to 99.999% availability when using multi-region Active-Active configuration. Users can easily scale Azure Managed Redis up and down as needed, and apps built with AMR can deliver down to sub-millisecond local latency to users globally and simultaneously no matter which continent or region they’re located on. It also meets regulatory compliance standards including FedRamp, HIPAA, PCI DDS, and ISO 27001.

Azure Managed Redis delivers unmatched scale and SLA. Users can now experience up to 99.999% availability when using multi-region configuration. Users can easily scale Azure Managed Redis up and down as needed, and apps built with AMR can deliver down to sub-millisecond local latency to users globally and simultaneously no matter which continent or region they’re located on. It also meets regulatory compliance standards including FedRamp, HIPAA, PCI DDS, and ISO 27001. Access to Redis and Azure ecosystems: Azure Managed Redis devs get access to a host of tools across the Azure and Redis ecosystems to help them build better apps, faster. They can leverage Azure AI and Redis’ vector database capabilities to build real-time RAG, agents, and gateways into GenAI apps, while new creation and management flows in the Azure portal will improve the user experience. Developers will also have access to client libraries built by Redis for .NET, Python, Java, Go, and Node that work seamlessly with AMR, as well as Redis Insight—the official GUI for Redis—and the Redis copilot AI assistant.



“Azure Managed Redis is a key piece of infrastructure for Azure developers building high-performance GenAI and agentic apps,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis. “The built-in vector database capabilities gives developers everything they need to build the advanced use cases like agent memory, RAG and semantic caching that today’s AI apps need. Because it’s part of the Azure ecosystem, Azure Managed Redis also simplifies the developer experience, while optimizing costs and increasing return on investment for projects of all sizes.”

"Redis provides an exceptional data infrastructure foundation and capabilities that serve the intense needs of cloud-native and AI applications, and the developers that build them. We’ve developed Azure Managed Redis to help developers build faster, more powerful cloud and GenAI applications today and into the future,” said Balan Subramanian, Microsoft Partner Director of PM, Developer Division at Microsoft Corp.

Existing Azure Cache for Redis customers can easily migrate to Azure Managed Redis. Every customer that migrates from any Azure Cache for Redis tier to Azure Managed Redis will gain access to years of Redis innovation. With the introduction of Azure Managed Redis, every user on Azure Cache for Redis can now access features that were previously found only on the Azure Cache for Redis Enterprise and Enterprise Flash tiers.

Azure Managed Redis runs on four tiers, three for in-memory data:



Memory Optimized: Ideal for memory-intensive use cases that require a high memory-to-vCPU ratio (1:8) but don't need the highest throughput performance. It provides a lower price point for scenarios where less processing power or throughput is necessary, making it an excellent choice for development and testing environments.

Ideal for memory-intensive use cases that require a high memory-to-vCPU ratio (1:8) but don't need the highest throughput performance. It provides a lower price point for scenarios where less processing power or throughput is necessary, making it an excellent choice for development and testing environments. Balanced (Memory + Compute): Offers a balanced memory-to-vCPU (1:4) ratio, making it ideal for standard workloads. This tier provides a healthy balance of memory and compute resources.

Offers a balanced memory-to-vCPU (1:4) ratio, making it ideal for standard workloads. This tier provides a healthy balance of memory and compute resources. Compute Optimized: Designed for performance-intensive workloads requiring maximum throughput, with a low memory-to-vCPU (1:2) ratio. It's ideal for applications that demand the highest performance.



One tier stores data both in-memory and on-disk:



Flash Optimized: Enables Redis clusters to automatically move less frequently accessed data from memory (RAM) to NVMe storage. This reduces performance, but allows for cost-effective scaling of caches with large datasets.



Azure Managed Redis is now live and generally available. For more information, read our blog post . To begin building applications with the power of Redis and Microsoft, try Azure Managed Redis here .

About Redis

Redis is the world’s fastest data platform. From its open source origins in 2011 to becoming the #1 cited brand for caching solutions, Redis has helped more than 10,000 customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on. With cloud and on-prem databases for caching, GenAI, and more, Redis helps digital businesses set a new standard for app speed.

Located in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Tel Aviv, Redis is internationally recognized as the leader in building fast apps fast. Learn more at redis.io .