Univest Securities, LLC Receives Approval for Nasdaq Limited Underwriting Membership

New York, New York, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC ("Univest"), a premier boutique full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, is pleased to announce that it has received official approval for its Nasdaq Limited Underwriting Membership. This significant milestone positions Univest to continue to actively participate as a lead underwriter for IPOs in the Nasdaq Stock Market, strengthening its capabilities to serve clients with highly efficient and innovative capital markets solutions.

This approval underscores Univest’s commitment to excellence and compliance as well as its dedication to providing superior services to its clients. As a Nasdaq-approved member, Univest is now poised to play a substantial role in supporting innovative companies and facilitating their growth through successful IPOs and follow-on offerings.

Edric Guo, the CEO of Univest Securities, LLC, states, “Receiving membership in Nasdaq is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team. It marks an exciting chapter for us, allowing us to better serve our clients and partners as they navigate the dynamic capital markets.”

Univest remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and client service as it continues to expand its presence in the capital markets.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.3 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: http://www.univest.us/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Univest uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from Univest's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors are discussed in Univest's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities, LLC undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

