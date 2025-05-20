GlobalFoundries Partners with A*STAR to Accelerate Advanced Packaging Innovation

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced plans to expand its capabilities in advanced packaging through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s lead public sector research and development (R&D) agency.

Advanced packaging has become a key R&D priority for the semiconductor industry amid growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and other data-intensive applications ranging from high performance data computing and datacenters to 5G / 6G communication and more. To meet these needs, acceleration in advanced packaging technologies will be key to delivering the compact, high-performance and energy-efficient technology solutions needed to drive the industry’s long-term growth.

Under the MOU framework, A*STAR will provide GF with access to its R&D facilities, capabilities and technical support, while GF will provide critical equipment to A*STAR to further its R&D efforts. The collaboration will accelerate GF’s plan to develop and ramp its advanced packaging solutions and expand its offerings to provide customers one-stop solutions for semiconductor chips to be manufactured, processed, packaged and tested at GF’s Singapore manufacturing facility.

“With a robust semiconductor ecosystem and strong R&D support from the government and institutions like A*STAR, Singapore is an ideal location for us to develop and scale our essential innovations at the foundry level,” said Gregg Bartlett, GF’s Chief Technology Officer. “This aligns to our global advanced packaging roadmap and reinforces our commitment to deliver more energy-efficient essential chips that are crucial for our customers, especially in the AI era.”

This collaboration will see skills enhancement initiatives implemented for GF employees, where they can develop new expertise in the area of advanced packaging. It reflects both A*STAR’s and GF’s shared dedication to nurturing the next generation of high technology talent, as well as the continuous upskilling and retraining of talent in tandem with the industry’s evolving needs.

“As Singapore strengthens its position as a critical node in the global semiconductor supply chain, continued R&D collaboration between public research and the industry is essential to drive innovation and maintain our competitive edge. A*STAR looks forward to working closely with GlobalFoundries to accelerate innovation and talent development in advanced packaging technologies and become leaders in this domain,” said Terence Gan, Executive Director at A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (A*STAR IME).

“Our partnership with A*STAR marks yet another milestone for GF in Singapore, as we continue to play our part in growing local capabilities and talent,” said Tan Yew Kong, Senior Vice President and General Manager of GlobalFoundries Singapore. “With growing demand for AI applications, we’re excited to tap into A*STAR’s expertise and infrastructure to fast-track the deployment of new advanced packaging offerings, and most importantly, upskill our workforce. Our joint efforts in R&D and talent development will ultimately spur the continued growth of Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem as we work towards Singapore’s Manufacturing 2030 vision.”

The MOU with A*STAR follows an earlier announcement by GF in January this year, where the company announced plans to create a new Advanced Packaging and Photonics Center for advanced packaging and testing of U.S.-made essential chips within its New York manufacturing facility. Together, these developments mark significant progress on GF’s strategic roadmap to enhance and scale its advanced packaging offerings in response to customer demand across the regions.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented and diverse team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com .

About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg .

