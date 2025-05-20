Closed Period Notification

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

20 May 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that, with effect from 20 May 2025, it will be in a closed period, which will remain in place until the Company’s half year results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 are published on or around 19 June 2025.

The Company is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period has previously been, and will continue to be, notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this closed period.

If in the period leading up to the announcement of the half year results the Directors of the Company come into the possession of any inside information, this will be notified to the London Stock Exchange without delay and before any such transactions are undertaken.    

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


