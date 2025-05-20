Temenos launches Gen AI Copilot for banks to deliver better products faster

MADRID, Spain, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Temenos Community Forum ’25 in Madrid, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today launched the Temenos Product Manager Copilot, empowering banks to design, launch, test and optimize financial products faster using Generative AI.

Temenos Product Manager Copilot is a Gen AI assistant that integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and is embedded within the Temenos Retail core banking solution. It provides a simple, conversational way for product, IT and Customer Service managers to explore the full breadth of Temenos’ core banking functionality and data insights, helping banks design and launch retail products faster, easier, and make them more relevant to their customers.

Temenos Product Manager Copilot is offered as part of Temenos retail accounts advanced and enterprise product offerings.

Temenos core banking solutions are trusted by over 950 banks worldwide, from large multinational institutions to smaller regional banks. Temenos core banking offers extensive out-of-the-box functionality and a comprehensive suite of pre-configured products.

With Temenos Product Manager Copilot, product managers can leverage either the built-in user agents or interact through familiar channels like Microsoft Teams for building, testing and launching new products. This Gen AI tool also allows them to quickly gain business insights without having to write complicated queries from their core banking data and drive strategic decisions.

Integrating Azure OpenAI Service enables Temenos Product Manager Copilot to surface insights from the bank’s core data, documentation and regulatory landscape. The solution is flexible by design to allow easy integrations with new AI agents based on bank-specific data sources, as well as existing AI agents already in use. In addition, Azure OpenAI Service provides enterprise-class availability, scaling, security and confidentiality for customer data.

According to a recent study for Temenos, three quarters (75%) of banks are exploring Gen AI deployment with 36% having already deployed or in the process of deploying it. Additionally, 73% believe that agentic AI will be transformative for the banking industry.

Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Temenos, commented: “Temenos Product Manager Copilot unlocks the full innovation potential of Temenos core banking using Generative AI to help banks deliver better products faster to their customers. We are excited to bring this game-changing technology to financial institutions globally. In an era where fintechs and neobanks can launch new offerings within weeks, it is critical for banks to accelerate innovation or risk losing relevance in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Temenos has a strong customer-focused approach and developed Temenos Product Manager Copilot in collaboration with its Design Partner clients, including Banque Internationale à Luxembourg.

Christine Huberty, Deputy CIO, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, said: "We’re excited about the new capabilities of Temenos Product Manager Copilot. The conversational interface will make it easier to access core banking functionality and data, helping bank staff work more efficiently and launch products faster to market. We value our ongoing collaboration with Temenos and the opportunity to contribute to this innovation."

Clare Barclay, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise, Industry and Software Development Partners, Microsoft, added: “Azure OpenAI integration enables trusted, enterprise-grade AI experiences across industries. Through our collaboration with Temenos, banks can now harness the power of generative AI to accelerate product innovation, enhance customer engagement, and operate with greater agility and intelligence.”

General Availability for Temenos Product Manager Copilot is scheduled for Q4 2025. Financial institutions can register interest for early access via the Temenos Contact Us page.