Temenos named Best Core Banking System at Banking Tech Awards 2025

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been named Best Core Banking System in the Banking Tech Awards 2025. These prestigious awards, now in their 26th year, celebrate financial institutions and technology providers that are shaping the future of the banking industry.

Following on from Temenos’ recognition in the same category at the Banking Tech Awards USA earlier this year, this global award reflects Temenos’ market-leading capabilities, strong innovation and continued customer success around the world.

Trusted by over 950 banks globally for core banking, Temenos offers financial institutions choice, flexibility and a proven path to banking modernization – all underpinned with cloud-native architecture. Temenos’ best-of-suite core banking and modular core solutions can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS.

Barb Morgan, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Temenos, commented: “We’re delighted to be recognized in the Banking Tech Awards as the best core banking system globally, as well as in the US. This prestigious award reflects our strong focus on co-innovation with our clients and partners that is helping to shape the future of the banking industry. With its advanced functionality and unparalleled flexibility, Temenos Core is helping banks around the world to modernize rapidly, simplify operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Investing around 20% of revenues annually in R&D, Temenos continues to enhance its capabilities on a single core across on-premise, cloud and SaaS deployments. This ensures all clients benefit from Temenos’ continued investment, regardless of deployment method. Innovations launched this year include a Gen AI Copilot to help financial institutions design, launch, test and optimize financial products faster, as well as an FCM AI Agent that can help banks significantly reduce false positives in sanctions screening.

Recognition in the Banking Tech Awards adds to a growing list of accolades for Temenos this year. The company was also named the best-selling core banking provider for the 20th consecutive year in the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table 2025, as well as being recognized as the Best Core Banking Solution by Euromoney and included in CNBC’s list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies.