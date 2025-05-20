STACK Infrastructure and Blue Owl Capital Host Fourth Annual Women Leadership Summit

DENVER, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to some of the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers and Blue Owl Capital’s (“Blue Owl”) Digital Infrastructure team, a global investment strategy focused exclusively on digital infrastructure, proudly hosted the Fourth Annual Women in Digital Infrastructure (“WIDI”) Leadership Summit May 7-8 at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, D.C. The event welcomed more than 200 women from STACK and Blue Owl as well as industry partners—including cloud providers, policymakers, financial institutions, legal firms, and utility companies—for a dynamic program of professional development, industry insights, and strategic networking. As a company-driven initiative, the WIDI Leadership Summit stands apart in the industry by uniting women across roles and organizations to promote leadership development and inspire the next generation of infrastructure talent.

"Now in our 4th year, this summit’s rapid growth is a testament to the increasing number of women who are building careers across every facet of digital infrastructure," said Lauren Sullivan, Managing Director, Blue Owl. “This is a powerful forum to elevate and unite women leaders across our industry to drive innovation and progress.”

The summit featured keynote addresses from women leaders including AI expert Verity Harding, Former Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy Jennifer Granholm, workplace strategist Mary Abbajay, and entrepreneur and educator, Pastor Michelle Thomas. The curated program addressed some of the most pressing issues in the industry—including AI and the cloud’s impact on digital infrastructure and power demand, hyperscale development, and emerging capital strategies.

“The WIDI Summit highlights our commitment to empowering women across the industry,” said Heather Paduck, Chief Financial Officer, STACK Americas. “By investing in women leaders, we’re strengthening the talent pipeline, inspiring new voices to enter the field, and creating the kind of collaborative culture that drives long-term industry success.”

The WIDI Leadership Summit remains a cornerstone of ongoing initiatives by STACK and Blue Owl to promote leadership, mentorship, and career advancement. Through global advancement initiatives, apprenticeship programs, enhanced recruiting, and active community engagement, both organizations continue to lead the way in building the future of digital infrastructure.

STACK and Blue Owl extended their sincere appreciation to the sponsors whose generous support made the summit possible. Gold Sponsors included Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher and Flom LLP, and SMBC. Silver Sponsors included Clayco, Inc. and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Additional thanks were given to the Bronze-level sponsors for their meaningful contributions to the event’s success.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

About Blue Owl:

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.

With $273 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Assets. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,200 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com .

Media Contact:

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/042f3568-eeef-495f-a005-5aa371ff16b0