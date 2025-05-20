LoRa Alliance® Announces Addition of NNNCo's Rob Zagarella to the Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that Rob Zagarella, CEO of NNNCo Pty Ltd, has joined the Board of Directors. Zagarella has an extensive background in smart grids, telecommunications, and IoT and significant experience deploying LoRaWAN networks and solutions. His knowledge and familiarity with the IoT landscape in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific region more broadly further diversify the Board of Directors, strengthening the Alliance's support for these high-growth regions.

"Rob and NNNCo have supported the Alliance since its inception in 2015 as a member company, driving several initiatives and evangelizing on behalf of the LoRaWAN standard across Oceania and beyond," said Alper Yegin, CEO of the LoRa Alliance. "Rob's broad LoRaWAN experience is an excellent fit for the board, as NNNCo develops and delivers the full range of LoRaWAN products and services. This background and Rob's knowledge of the broad IoT market and regional considerations will add tremendous value to our work."

The market is growing for all IoT communications technologies and solutions, with LoRaWAN recognized as the leading connectivity technology. Maintaining this position will require strong global leadership to expand the technology's reach into additional high-growth sectors, develop complementary technology solutions, accelerate innovation through ecosystem collaboration, and strengthen regulatory engagement. NNNCo's global presence, strong market position, and technical capability can benefit both the LoRa Alliance's membership and LoRaWAN technology development.

“It’s an honor to join the LoRa Alliance Board of Directors at a time when the global momentum behind LoRaWAN is accelerating,” said Zagarella. “At NNNCo, we’ve seen the real-world impact of deploying scalable, low-power IoT networks across sectors like utilities, cities, and infrastructure. As a long-standing member of the Alliance with operations in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and across the Asia-Pacific region, we’re committed to advancing LoRaWAN as the foundation for massive IoT, driving interoperability, innovation, and market expansion. I look forward to collaborating with the Alliance to shape the next wave of growth and adoption worldwide.”

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. More information: lora-alliance.org.

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are licensed marks.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kiterocket

Stephanie Quinn, LoRa Alliance PR, +1 480 316 8370, squinn@kiterocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e778ffb-fade-49ee-8fff-85e70fb25274