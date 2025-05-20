Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Tallink Grupp

AS Tallink Grupp (registration code 10238429, location and address at Sadama 5, 10111 Tallinn) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 20 May 2025 at 11 AM at the conference centre of Tallink SPA & Conference Hotel, at the address Sadama 11a, Tallinn.

66 shareholders were registered as attending at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, who owned 567,914,814 votes/shares (the amount of represented share capital 266,919,962.58 EUR), forming 76.38% of AS Tallink Grupp share capital.

Resolutions adopted at the meeting:

1. To approve the annual report of the financial year 2024 as presented by the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp.

In favour of the resolution voted 99.31% of the votes represented at the meeting (563,979,615 votes).

2. To approve the following profit distribution proposal as prepared by the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp:

To approve the net profit of the financial year 2024 in the amount of 40 274 000 euros. The retained earnings of previous periods total to 325 991 000 euros. Therefore, the distributable profit totals to 366 265 000 euros as at 31.12.2024; To allocate 0 euros to mandatory legal reserve; Not to make any allocations to other reserves prescribed by law or the articles of association; To allocate 0 euros to retained earnings; To pay the shareholders dividends of 0.06 euros per share, in the total amount of 44 614 143.84 euros;