Toolstation Selects GXO as its Logistics Partner in the Netherlands

Toolstation outsources its logistics operations in the Netherlands for the first time

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. , the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a new partnership in the Netherlands with Toolstation, a leading supplier of building supplies and tools for professionals and serious DIY customers, and one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe. The agreement marks Toolstation’s first outsourcing partnership in the Netherlands and highlights GXO’s ability to seamlessly transition and scale logistics operations for customers.

“We are delighted Toolstation has entrusted GXO with management of its logistics operations in the Netherlands,” said Willem Veekens, GXO’s Managing Director for Belgium, the Netherlands and the Nordics. “Our expertise and significant presence in the region will enable us to deploy both tech and talent to drive efficiency, quality and most importantly, customer satisfaction.”

GXO welcomes 100+ Toolstation colleagues to two existing warehouses totalling over 30,000-square-meters in Bleiswijk, which house over 15,000 SKUs and support the brand’s growing customer base. GXO will deploy technologies such as handheld scanners and an automated carton builder to enhance operations and accelerate fulfilment and delivery times for consumers.



Darrin Murray, Managing Director, Toolstation Benelux said, “We chose GXO as our logistics partner because this is the moment in our business growth cycle to focus on our core activities and invest in a long-term logistics partner that knows how to execute. Their proven expertise, innovative approach, and ability to support our growth ambitions make them a perfect fit. Together with GXO, we’re building a future-ready supply chain.”

Across Europe, GXO is the trusted pure-play logistics partner for Home & DIY companies providing omnichannel fulfillment and returns, including fast and reliable delivery across brick-and-mortar, ecommerce and direct-to-consumer supply chains and big and bulky goods handling at 43 sites in 9 countries.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Toolstation



The omni-channel concept of Toolstation allows the customers to order through the webshop, in one of the branches or through the app. Toolstation offers much more than just tools and accessories: electrical products, plumbing, screws, sealants, workwear and many professional brands are part of the extensive assortment. The full range of 15,000+ products is in stock in all 100+ branches in the Netherlands and Belgium - to help customers as quickly as possible. Toolstation exists since 2006 and works with an expert team with one focus: the best price, everything in stock and good and fast service.

Media contacts



Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Attachment