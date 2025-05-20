Biometric Identity and Access Management Software Solutions Provider BIO-key Announces Two Webcast Investor Presentations: Aegis Capital Thu. May 22 at 11:30am ET and Maxim Group Wed. June 4 at 11am ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring passwordless, phoneless and tokenless, Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication solutions today announces its participation at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 22nd and the Maxim Virtual Tech Conference on Wednesday, June 4th – webcast access details provided below.

Aegis Capital Virtual Conference 2025

BIO-key Presentation

Date/Time: Thursday, May 22, 2025, 11:30 – 11:55 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/AfmnLxICTqmjEvoSG9-MMQ#/registration

Maxim 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow

BIO-key Fireside Chat with Maxim Analyst, Jack Vander Aarde

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link:

https://m-vest.com/events/tmt-06032025



The Maxim conference will be hosted live on M-Vest. You must sign-in or sign up to become an M-Vest member to access the event. Investors can submit questions to the moderator throughout the panel, as well as request management meetings.

For more information, please contact your Aegis Capital or Maxim Group representative or email BIO-key investor relations at BKYI@catalyst-ir.com .

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

