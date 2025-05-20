Harvard Physician Caroline Apovian, MD, Joins Wondr Health’s Scientific Advisory Board

Dallas, TX, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health, the proven leader in virtual-first prevention and intervention programs for metabolic health, today announced Caroline Apovian, MD, has joined the company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Apovian has spent more than 30 years at the forefront of the weight management, metabolism, and nutrition fields, distinguishing herself as a leading researcher, treatment provider, teacher, and New York Times bestselling author. In this new role, Dr. Apovian will offer her expertise to help guide weight management and health strategy, sharing key developments in obesity research, public policy, and clinical treatment guidelines to inform Wondr Health’s full-spectrum weight and obesity management solution.

“Dr. Apovian’s unparalleled accomplishments speak to her status and recognition as one of the world’s premier weight-management experts,” says Scott Paddock, CEO of Wondr Health. “At Wondr Health, her recommendations and insights will be invaluable in shaping our industry-leading programs and optimizing obesity benefit plans for our clients.”



Dr. Apovian is the co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for patients seeking weight loss. She also holds an adjunct appointment at Boston University School of Medicine where she is a professor of medicine and pediatrics. Outside of her clinical practice, Dr. Apovian has many published papers on nutrition support and obesity and serves as a manuscript reviewer for top publications, including The New England Journal of Medicine and Journal of Women’s Health. Dr. Apovian also is one of the founding creators of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, which provides certification and recognition for physicians who train and specialize in the practice of obesity medicine, and she served as the 2017 – 2018 President of The Obesity Society.

“With obesity and weight-related chronic conditions and costs on the rise, employers need evidence-based, clinically sound, and behaviorally effective programs,” says Dr. Apovian. “I look forward to collaborating with Wondr Health’s scientific advisory board to further strengthen Wondr’s comprehensive clinical and behavioral approach to weight management.”

Wondr Health now offers the only enterprise-ready, full-spectrum metabolic health solution that scales and adapts to strengthen current and evolving benefit plans, with or without GLP-1 coverage. Wondr Health works with employers, benefits consultants, and health plans to leverage new strategies to improve workforce health and contain costs.

