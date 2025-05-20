Vistar Media Announces New Global Data Partnership with Spotzi, Bringing Unified Audience Targeting to Cross-Border OOH Campaigns





NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the launch of Vistar Media’s global demand-side platform (DSP) , its global out-of-home (OOH) campaign planning has seen significant momentum, with an average 36% month-over-month increase* in cross-border activity. As the leading global provider of technology solutions for OOH media , Vistar is meeting the rising demand for consistent, scalable audience data with a new global data partnership with Spotzi —enabling advertisers to activate smarter audience strategies across borders with greater ease and precision.

A global leader in geomarketing data, Spotzi unlocks a unified approach to audience targeting across markets. Through its integration with Vistar, advertisers can now access consistent, high-quality data in the US, Canada, EMEA and APAC—eliminating the need for multiple regional data providers through one streamlined platform.

“As brands expand internationally, they need audience strategies that scale with them—not a patchwork of regional data solutions,” said Amanda Flugstad-Clarke, Senior Director of Data Partnerships at Vistar Media. “Our partnership with Spotzi makes that possible. Advertisers can now reach audiences in multiple countries using standardized, high-quality data—all from one platform. It’s a huge leap forward for global OOH.”

With Spotzi’s audience data now integrated into Vistar’s DSP, marketers can:

Reach consumers across markets using a unified audience taxonomy tailored with regional insights.

Leverage Spotzi’s data directly in Vistar’s global DSP for efficient, end-to-end campaign execution.

Eliminate the friction of managing disparate data vendors, reducing complexity and enhancing speed-to-market for international campaigns.



“This partnership is a true meeting of minds,” said Remco Dolman, CEO of Spotzi. “Vistar brings world-class OOH technology, and Spotzi brings the audience intelligence to match. Together, we’re making out-of-home as intelligent and accessible as digital—powered by automation, data, and scalable solutions.”

With this new capability, Vistar is delivering on its mission to make OOH as intelligent and accessible as any digital channel—no matter where the campaign runs.

*According to Vistar Media internal data

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.

As the industry’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.

Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

