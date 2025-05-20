Inovalon Optimizes Multicloud Network Operations Management with Aviatrix®

Santa Clara, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix ® , the cloud network security company, today announced that Inovalon ® , a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, has selected the Aviatrix Cloud Network Security P latform . The collaboration drives operational efficiencies in network and security management across Inovalon’s multicloud environment, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Inovalon, the company with the largest primary source dataset in healthcare, is leveraging Aviatrix to optimize business performance and operations to continue powering real-time analytics and data sharing. Aviatrix’s solution seamlessly integrates with the company’s existing and modernized cloud infrastructure, delivering a unified and consistent network and security framework across all cloud environments.

“Network and security operations are critical and complex in a multicloud environment, especially when handling complex and sensitive patient data,” said Rajesh Viswanathan, Chief Technology Officer at Inovalon. “Inovalon sits at the center of healthcare innovation and our cloud platform is designed to improve healthcare outcomes and economics for our customers across the care continuum. Our collaboration with Aviatrix enables significant operational efficiencies for network and security management across our multicloud infrastructure making it easier for our customers to access the data and insights they need.”

Aviatrix’s Cloud Network Security platform allows companies to:

Simplif y Hybrid Cloud Connectivity: Aviatrix delivers a single pane of glass for visibility and troubleshooting across all major cloud environments. The platform's ease of use and Terraform integration enables rapid deployment and simplified network management.

Aviatrix delivers a single pane of glass for visibility and troubleshooting across all major cloud environments. The platform's ease of use and Terraform integration enables rapid deployment and simplified network management. Enhance Security: Building on existing security postures, Aviatrix provides its patented High Performance Encryption (HPE) technology, and a standardized network security framework across all major clouds. The Aviatrix hybrid cloud architecture enables near line rate encryption, centralized firewall controls, and segmented network traffic to protect sensitive data, driving compliance with HIPAA and other regulatory requirements.

Building on existing security postures, Aviatrix provides its patented technology, and a standardized network security framework across all major clouds. The Aviatrix hybrid cloud architecture enables near line rate encryption, centralized firewall controls, and segmented network traffic to protect sensitive data, driving compliance with HIPAA and other regulatory requirements. Improve Performance: Aviatrix's high-performance network fabric and intelligent routing technology enables companies to leverage the public internet for certain applications, reducing complexity and cost while maintaining optimal security and performance.

Aviatrix's high-performance network fabric and intelligent routing technology enables companies to leverage the public internet for certain applications, reducing complexity and cost while maintaining optimal security and performance. Increase Resiliency: Aviatrix's multicloud network architecture provides multiple route options and a resilient hybrid cloud backbone, enabling business continuity and greatly minimizing the impact of outages.

"We are proud to partner with Inovalon to support their cloud transformation journey," said Brian Kocsy, Chief Customer Officer at Aviatrix. "The Aviatrix secure networking solution is purpose-built for the cloud and solving multicloud complexities. It helps companies eliminate trade-offs between security, agility, and performance, ultimately delivering what healthcare organizations need to protect sensitive data and deliver exceptional patient care."

For more information about Aviatrix's work in the healthcare industry, visit aviatrix.com/healthcare .

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 90 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 696,000 clinical settings, and 409 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com .

