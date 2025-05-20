Wearable Devices Ltd. Releases New Mudra Link Update with Gesture-Based Media Control

Yokneam Illit, Israel, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the release of a new Mudra Link update for Mac and Windows users. The latest version introduces significant enhancements, including support for gesture-based Media Keys control, a firmware update for improved stability, a streamlined onboarding experience, and various bug fixes.

The new Media Control feature introduces gesture-based media control to the Mudra Link neural wristband, bringing a modern twist to a familiar digital convenience. For years, media keys on keyboards have offered users quick access to playback controls like play, pause, and volume. Mudra Link now reimagines that experience - allowing users to assign natural hand gestures such as a tap or pinch to those same functions, without the need for buttons, screens, or physical contact.

This innovation gives users a faster, more seamless way to control music and video without needing to reach for a phone, keyboard, or screen. Whether you're in the middle of a task, on the move, or immersed in a digital experience, simple hand gestures let you stay focused while managing playback effortlessly. By replacing physical buttons with intuitive motion, Mudra Link makes everyday media interaction more natural, accessible, and hands-free.

This latest update builds on the powerful Gesture Mapper feature introduced in April 2025. The Mudra Link’s Gesture Mapper allows users to customize how specific hand gestures control digital actions. With it, gestures like a tap, pinch, or flick can be assigned to commands such as mouse clicks, directional input, or, now, media controls. This gives users greater flexibility to tailor their interaction style across apps, devices, and environments.

The Gesture Mapper feature in Mudra Link empowers users to personalize their digital experience by assigning intuitive hand gestures to a wide range of commands. Whether it’s streamlining productivity workflows, enabling hands-free control during physical activity, or enhancing accessibility for those with limited mobility, Gesture Mapper offers a flexible, user-centric approach to interaction. It’s especially valuable when paired with augmented reality glasses or other wearables, where traditional input methods may be limited. From creatives and power users to individuals navigating immersive environments, this feature brings a new level of customization and convenience to everyday device use.

The latest Mudra Link update includes a required firmware upgrade that enhances performance, improves stability, and enables the new media control features. Users will also benefit from a streamlined onboarding experience and various bug fixes. The updated software and firmware are now available for Mac and Windows and should be downloaded to ensure access to all the latest features and improvements.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (XR). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/VR/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il