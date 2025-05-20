Grant Williamson appointed as Canada Leader for Willis

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced the appointment of Grant Williamson as Canada leader within the Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) business.

In this role, Williamson will partner with the Canadian leadership team and leaders across North America and global specialty lines to drive the Canadian growth strategy through targeted go-to-market initiatives and strengthened local execution. Williamson’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to deepening its leadership presence in Canada and driving continued growth in this key market.

With 20 years of experience spanning enterprise risk management, property and casualty insurance, and employment practices liability, Williamson has built a strong track record of delivering client-focused risk solutions. He joined WTW in October 2024 as Deputy Regional Leader, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Strategy & Execution for Willis in Canada. Prior to joining the company, he held key senior roles in the insurance industry, including National Corporate Segment & Central Zone Leader at Marsh and Managing Director of the Toronto Branch at JLT Canada.

Based in Toronto, he will report to Ionel Rizea, Chief Commercial Officer, CRB North America.

Pat Donnelly, Head of Risk & Broking North America commented, “Grant brings a clear strategic lens, and his expertise in the Canadian market makes him exceptionally well-suited for this role. His collaborative approach, combined with a client-first mindset, will be key as we expand our Canadian presence.”

Ionel Rizea added, “We are thrilled to have Grant step into this critical role. His deep understanding of the industry and his innovative approach to risk management will drive significant client value and growth for our Canadian business.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact

Douglas Menelly

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com +1 (516) 972 0380

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com +1 (718) 208 0474