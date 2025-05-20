NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) President and CEO Steve Horn Interviewed by Advisor Access

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN): 35 Years of Annual Dividend Increases

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject to long-term leases. The company owns 3,641 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of more than 36 million square feet.

President and CEO Steve Horn talks to Advisor Access about the company’s strategy that has led to 35 successive years of dividend growth.

Advisor Access: For readers unfamiliar with NNN REIT, would you share an overview of the REIT and explain your niche in the sector?

Steve Horn: We own a robust portfolio of 3,641 triple-net-leased properties in 50 states with more than 36 million square feet of gross leasable area and a 25-year average occupancy rate of 98.2 percent. Owning our properties on a triple-net-lease basis puts the property-level operating expenses in the hands of our tenants and allows more of our rental revenue to go straight to our bottom line. Since the 1990s, we have generated consistent stockholder returns supported by strong dividend yields and 35 consecutive annual dividend increases. Our shareholders have enjoyed a 30-year average annual total return of 11.1%. We are known as a disciplined and deliberate team with a consistent, strong track record of sustainable performance.

AA: NNN announced Q1 2025 results on May 1. What are some of the highlights?

AA: NNN has had 35 consecutive years of annual dividend increases, the third longest track record of all REITs. To what do you attribute this remarkable run?

AA: Would you explain how your retail net lease strategy generates a reliable income stream, higher occupancy and less volatility?

AA: In a higher interest rate environment and economic uncertainty, are you making any adjustments?

