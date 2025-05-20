Inventronics Announces Option Grants

CALGARY, Alberta, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited ("Inventronics" or the "Corporation") (IVX:TSX Venture) announces the grant of options to purchase common shares of the Corporation to members of the management team and Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Each of the four members of Inventronics senior management team ("Management Group") were granted 100,000 options and each of the two independent directors were granted 15,000 options, or in aggregate 430,000 options, to purchase common shares of Inventronics with an exercise price of $0.45, vesting over a two year period, and an expiry date of five years from the date of grant.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IVX". For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO (204) 717-0487 dstearne@inventronics.com

