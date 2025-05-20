Scotlynn and Norfolk County Launch Rolling Billboards to Showcase Regional Strengths Across North America

SIMCOE, Ontario, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norfolk County and Scotlynn are proud to unveil a bold new collaboration that brings the region’s economic strengths to the open road. Featuring three distinct trailer designs, this joint initiative transforms a fleet of Scotlynn trucks into powerful mobile billboards promoting Norfolk County’s unique advantages across North America.

This partnership was sparked by a shared vision to showcase Norfolk’s potential far beyond traditional advertising. With Scotlynn’s expansive logistics network, the trailers are now travelling ambassadors—sharing messages of investment, innovation, and lifestyle with audiences across North America.

"This innovative partnership with Scotlynn transforms transport trailers into powerful ambassadors for Norfolk County, carrying our message of quality of life, opportunity, and excellence across North America." – Mayor Amy Martin, Norfolk County.

As a homegrown success story, Scotlynn exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit Norfolk County seeks to promote. The company’s offer to transform its trailers into eye-catching, informative displays demonstrates its deep commitment to the community and leverages existing assets to reach new audiences in a cost-effective way, while reaching shared goals.

The three trailer designs:

Invest in Norfolk: Agriculture and business opportunity and excellence

Agriculture and business opportunity and excellence Proudly Manufactured in Norfolk: Celebrate and attract local industry and skilled trades

Celebrate and attract local industry and skilled trades Experience Norfolk: Highlight unique lifestyle and fun tourism



These designs reflect Norfolk County’s top economic priorities: attracting new investment, showcasing our leadership in agriculture and manufacturing, and drawing attention to the quality of life that makes the region a great place to live and work. Each trailer encourages viewers to visit norfolkbusiness.ca, to learn more about what Norfolk has to offer.

Why This Matters:

This partnership offers an innovative approach to economic development. For Norfolk County, it means broad exposure to investors, talent, and business leaders across North America. For Scotlynn, it reinforces its role as a proud Norfolk business committed to community growth. Most importantly, it supports the shared goals of driving economic growth, creating jobs, and strengthening the future of Norfolk’s community.

For more information, visit norfolkbusiness.ca and scotlynn.com

Watch the Video:

To see the trailer designs in motion and learn more about the inspiration behind this initiative, watch the full video here.

Media Contact:

Melissa Stefureak, Scotlynn Human Resources Manager

mstefureak@scotlynn.com

Katherine McCurdy, Norfolk County, Director Corporate Customer Service and Communications

katherine.mccurdy@norfolkcounty.ca

