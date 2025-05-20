Landing Secures $180M in New Financing to Scale Flexible Stay Apartment Network

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Landing , the leading network for flexible-lease apartments, announced $180M in debt financing. The new capital supports the rapid adoption of Landing’s flexible stay platform for multifamily owners, and will enable the company to scale its national portfolio of fully-furnished accommodations, on-the-ground customer service team, sales force, and marketing engine.

The financing comes on the heels of strong company momentum in multifamily. Over the past year, Landing has added thousands of new apartments across more than 300 properties. As the industry has grappled with increased competition for qualified residents, Landing has driven tens of millions of dollars in revenue for partners on otherwise vacant units.

“Landing offers people a level of freedom, consistency, and convenience they can’t find anywhere else. No matter where they go––for however long––we guarantee they can feel at home with the accommodations, amenities, and locations they love,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Landing. "We’ve grown tremendously over the past year, allowing us to provide our multifamily partners with incremental revenue to help them achieve higher profitability on their assets. As we build on this momentum, we’re focused on growing our network and providing greater optionality and value to our customers and partners alike.”

When Landing first introduced its multifamily platform in 2023, new construction across key markets was outpacing demand and compounding vacancies. The new platform enabled multifamily owners to access nationwide demand for flexible accommodations, and fill units faster. But what started out as a valuable solution to address the soft market has become an essential means of diversifying demand. The platform allows multifamily owners to fill units faster and drive steady, long-term occupancy with Landing’s national network of qualified guests.

“Landing initially piloted with us on 5 properties and drove $500K in a few months on otherwise vacant units," said Colin Gillis, Chief Investment Officer at Passco. "Since then, we've expanded our partnership with Landing to 18 total properties and see them as a critical tool in our portfolio strategy. They've covered the operations and marketing, and it couldn't be easier to utilize this new demand to help us outperform the competition."

Many of today’s consumers favor the freedom and convenience of open-ended stays and require fully-furnished options. Landing offers quality and consistency that residents can count on––providing the feeling of home, premium amenities, choice locations, and a seamless app experience. Meanwhile, Landing empowers multifamily owners to tap into this growing segment and fill units faster with greater reliability.

To learn how Landing can increase occupancy and drive revenue on your assets, visit www.hellolanding.com/partner .

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live, offering a consistent flexible stay experience for a new generation of residents. Members have access to a selection of carefully curated furnished apartments and a suite of amenities throughout hundreds of cities across the United States. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith.

