Intelerad Announces Partnership with RADPAIR, Enhancing Radiology Reporting with AI

Raleigh, North Carolina, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad, a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, today announced its prime partnership with RADPAIR, a leader in generative AI-driven radiology solutions, to deliver an enhanced radiology reporting experience. This partnership combines Intelerad’s workflow orchestration capabilities with RADPAIR’s agentic AI technology, allowing radiologists to work more efficiently by automating entire portions of reporting workflows and even pre-populating reports for easy review and approval. Radiologists can speak naturally, without concern for structure, commands, or cursors controls, to rapidly generate precise, professional reports.



As the demand for medical imaging continues to grow, radiologists face increasing pressure to deliver accurate reports quickly while managing overwhelming caseloads. The capabilities enabled by this partnership intelligently interpret both speech and study metadata to generate comprehensive, accurate reports for radiologists to review and approve . By leveraging true generative and agentic AI, this technology delivers accurate patient summaries and elegantly written reports without the need to speak in precise language, document multiple fields, or use additional prompts. Early user feedback suggests a significant increase in reporting efficiency, often by 30-40%, when compared to traditional smart reporting solutions.

“At Intelerad, we understand that the future of radiology hinges on intelligent, deeply integrated solutions that are built with radiologists in mind,” said Jordan Bazinsky, CEO of Intelerad. “That’s why we've selected RADPAIR as our prime reporting partner, because they share our commitment to applying AI not just as a tool, but as a transformative force in clinical workflow. This partnership reflects our belief that meaningful innovation happens at the intersection of deep expertise and cutting-edge technology. Together, we’re delivering AI-powered capabilities that reduce friction, accelerate reporting, and empower radiologists to deliver high-quality care at scale.”

When combining RADPAIR’s AI technology with Intelerad’s InteleOrchestrator™, this integration delivers a comprehensive experience that prioritizes studies and supports efficient reporting—bringing intelligent automation into the core of radiology operations. The combined solution streamlines workflows by eliminating the need to launch multiple windows, applications, or complex commands.

“RADPAIR was founded with a mission to help radiologists thrive, by reducing burnout and bringing joy back to their work,” said Dr. Avez Rizvi, CEO of RADPAIR. “By making their day-to-day experience more efficient and fulfilling, we not only improve their well-being but also help patients receive faster, more accurate diagnoses. Together with Intelerad, we’re fulfilling that mission and setting a new standard for efficiency and precision in radiology reporting.”

Intelerad remains committed to advancing radiology with intelligent, scalable solutions that improve both reporting efficiency and patient care. This partnership with RADPAIR marks a significant step forward in delivering transformative value to radiologists worldwide. To learn more about Intelerad’s AI-driven solutions, visit www.intelerad.com.

About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading medical imaging software platforms for the healthcare industry. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, improve imaging efficiency and quality, and elevate patient outcomes. For more information on Intelerad and its leading technology solutions, visit intelerad.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About RADPAIR

Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, RADPAIR specializes in generative and agentic AI solutions for radiology reporting, with a focus on reducing radiologist burnout and improving diagnostic accuracy. Learn more about RADPAIR and its vision for the future of radiology at www.radpair.com or by following us on LinkedIn.