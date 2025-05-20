Orbit Analytics and Carahsoft Partner to Enhance Data Analytics Solutions for the Public Sector

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and RESTON, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit Analytics, an AI-powered leader of advanced business intelligence solutions tailored for enterprise ERP environments, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Orbit Analytics’ Master Government Aggregator®, making its advanced analytics solutions available through Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Orbit Analytics is a trusted Oracle Independent Software Vendor (ISV), delivering certified reporting and analytics solutions that integrate seamlessly with Oracle Cloud Applications and Oracle E-Business Suite. By partnering with Carahsoft, Orbit extends these capabilities to the Public Sector, empowering Government agencies with real-time data access, self-service reporting and actionable insights powered by Oracle technology.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft is a significant step in expanding our reach within the Public Sector,” said Rupesh Sharma, CEO and Cofounder of Orbit Analytics. “Government agencies require robust, scalable and secure data analytics solutions to manage their vast amounts of information effectively. By working with Carahsoft and its resellers, we ensure agencies have the tools they need to transform data into meaningful insights.”

Orbit Analytics’ solutions provide intuitive, self-service analytics capabilities that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise applications, allowing users to visualize and analyze data without the need for complex coding or IT intervention. The platform supports a wide range of use cases, including financial analysis, performance monitoring, compliance reporting and operational efficiency improvements.

Orbit Analytics’ solutions benefit Government agencies by providing:

Efficiency Through Automation : With drag-and-drop interfaces and more than 1,000 pre-built templates, Orbit simplifies reporting and empowers employees to independently generate reports and dashboards, reducing reliance on technical teams and accelerating response time for critical initiatives.

: With drag-and-drop interfaces and more than 1,000 pre-built templates, Orbit simplifies reporting and empowers employees to independently generate reports and dashboards, reducing reliance on technical teams and accelerating response time for critical initiatives. Cost-Effective Innovation: Aligning with the Public Sector’s mandate to do more with less, Orbit’s low-code/no-code approach reduces implementation costs and IT overhead while ensuring scalability, enabling Government agencies to modernize operations without straining budgets.

Aligning with the Public Sector’s mandate to do more with less, Orbit’s low-code/no-code approach reduces implementation costs and IT overhead while ensuring scalability, enabling Government agencies to modernize operations without straining budgets. Security and Compliance: Orbit’s built-in governance features support data security through role-based access controls, helping agencies meet strict Public Sector compliance standards. These measures foster trust and safeguard sensitive information.

Orbit’s built-in governance features support data security through role-based access controls, helping agencies meet strict Public Sector compliance standards. These measures foster trust and safeguard sensitive information. Empowering Decision Making: Provides agencies with tools such as predictive modeling, scenario analysis and geospatial visualizations, enabling them to identify trends, optimize resource allocation and make data-driven decisions that enhance service delivery and reduce operational costs.

“We are excited to partner with Orbit Analytics to bring their powerful analytics solutions to our Public Sector customers through our reseller network and contract vehicles,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director for Oracle Solutions Carahsoft. “As data-driven decision-making continues to be a priority for Government agencies, Orbit Analytics’ platform provides an essential tool to enhance transparency, improve efficiencies and support mission-critical initiatives.”

Orbit Analytics Solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at OrbitAnalytics@carahsoft.com or register for Carahsoft’s and Orbit Analytics’ webinar: Modernizing Government Finance , at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, June 18.

About Orbit Analytics

Orbit Analytics is an AI-powered business intelligence and data analytics solutions company with products designed to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data. Seamlessly integrating with all ERP systems, cloud data platforms, and essential business applications, Orbit Analytics delivers real-time access to unified data from diverse sources via its core products GL Sense and Data Pipelines. This enables business users to effortlessly craft interactive reports, dynamic dashboards, and insightful visualizations in ways not possible through native ERP applications. Orbit’s solutions accelerate report migration from Oracle ERP systems and other legacy tools, making it easier than ever to modernize analytics workflows. By transforming raw data into actionable insights, Orbit Analytics empowers industries to make informed decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and drive exceptional business performance. With Orbit Analytics, an organization's data becomes a strategic asset, not a cost center, fueling innovation and driving decision making in a modern landscape. Visit https://www.orbitanalytics.com/ to learn more.

Orbit Press Contact

Kyle Porter

EVP, Virgo PR

orbit@virgo-pr.com

(212) 584-4289

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .