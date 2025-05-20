CloudBees Unveils CloudBees Unify: Redefining AI-powered Enterprise DevOps by Providing Full Visibility, Security, and Scale - No Migration Needed

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees, one of the world’s leading software development solution companies, today announced CloudBees Unify, a strategic leap forward in how enterprises manage software delivery at scale, shifting from offering standalone DevOps tools to delivering a comprehensive, modular solution for today’s most complex, hybrid software environments.

Enterprises today face a growing challenge: fragmented DevOps toolchains have created operational inefficiencies, increased risk, and eroded developer productivity. Teams are under pressure to accelerate innovation, adopt AI-driven practices, and meet rising compliance standards, all while managing the sprawl of decades of pipelines, open-source tools, and hybrid infrastructure.

“Since our founding, we’ve been partnering with the world’s most complex organizations to help them deliver software with speed, safety, and choice,” said Anuj Kapur, CEO of CloudBees. “CloudBees Unify builds on that foundation of trust and openness, giving enterprises the flexibility to integrate what works, govern at scale, and modernize on their own terms, without the need to rip and replace. We’re meeting them where they are and helping them move forward with confidence.”

CloudBees Unify takes a unique approach to this challenge. It enables organizations to consolidate governance, standardize security, and accelerate delivery without discarding existing systems. Unlike traditional DevOps platforms, CloudBees Unify acts as an operating layer on top of any existing toolchain, using an open and modular architecture that connects seamlessly with popular tools like GitHub Actions and Jenkins. The result is modernization without disruption.

“CloudBees Unify understands what many platforms miss—ripping and replacing simply doesn’t work at the enterprise level,” said Sudhakar Parakala, VP of IT and Applications at Synaptics. “We need solutions that complement our existing systems, not conflict with them. That’s exactly why CloudBees Unify is so compelling to us.”

Key benefits and capabilities of CloudBees Unify include:

Unified Control Plane: A central interface for CI/CD, offering real-time analytics, governance, and compliance across hybrid environments and diverse toolchains.

A central interface for CI/CD, offering real-time analytics, governance, and compliance across hybrid environments and diverse toolchains. Progressive Adoption Model: Integrate with traditional systems to support incremental modernization, avoiding costly lift-and-shift migrations.

Integrate with traditional systems to support incremental modernization, avoiding costly lift-and-shift migrations. Continuous Security: Built-in, automated security scans and compliance enforcement embedded in the SDLC, reducing risk without interrupting developers.

Built-in, automated security scans and compliance enforcement embedded in the SDLC, reducing risk without interrupting developers. AI-Driven Testing and Optimization: Smart Tests optimize test coverage per commit, and AI-enhanced workflows reduce triage time and accelerate delivery.

Smart Tests optimize test coverage per commit, and AI-enhanced workflows reduce triage time and accelerate delivery. Artifact Traceability and Unified Releases: Provide full transparency and governance across every deployment, critical for teams managing at scale.

Provide full transparency and governance across every deployment, critical for teams managing at scale. GitHub Actions and Config-as-Code Integrations: Streamline developer workflows while enabling policy enforcement and traceability by default.

Streamline developer workflows while enabling policy enforcement and traceability by default. AWS SaaS Marketplace: CloudBees SaaS has earned the “Deployed on AWS” designation in AWS Marketplace, making it eligible to count toward customers’ AWS committed spend.



This launch comes as the company continues its commitment to bring digital transformation to the Global 2000. Since announcing its SaaS offering in November 2023, CloudBees has seen early and accelerating adoption, with nearly 10% of customers now leveraging the SaaS product. The debut of CloudBees Unify builds on that momentum, marking the company’s next chapter as it expands its SaaS footprint and delivers enterprise DevOps solutions built for the future of software delivery.

CloudBees is offering early access to CloudBees Unify to existing customers today, with full availability expected in Fall 2025. To learn more, contact their team .

