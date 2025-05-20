PenderFund Capital Management Welcomes Greg Taylor as Chief Investment Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that Greg Taylor, CFA, has joined Pender as our Chief Investment Officer effective today.

Greg brings over two decades of investment experience to Pender. Since 2017, he has served as CIO and Portfolio Manager at a Toronto-based asset management firm. Prior to that Greg was a Senior Portfolio Manager at LOGiQ Asset Management, a position he also held at Front Street Capital. He started his career at Aurion Capital in 1999 where he managed pension and mutual fund assets. During his tenure at his previous firm, Greg played a key role in growing assets under management from $3 billion to over $24 billion.

Greg was drawn to Pender’s investment-led culture and looks forward to collaborating with our growing investment team across our multi-asset class platform to drive better-than-beta returns for clients. Greg’s primary responsibilities will include leading the investment team, managing portfolios, and overseeing investment risk management.

David Barr, CEO and Portfolio Manager at Pender said, “We are excited to welcome Greg to the team. His deep investment expertise and leadership will enhance our investment capabilities as we continue to grow. His passion for investing aligns perfectly with our firm’s philosophy and long-term vision.”

Greg commented, “I am delighted to be joining Pender at such a dynamic point in its evolution. The next few years are going to be an exciting time for active management, and I think Pender is very well positioned to thrive in this environment.”

In conjunction with Greg’s appointment, Pender will become the sub-advisor of the Purpose Select Equity Fund (the “Fund”), which Greg has managed since its inception in February 2006. This change will take effect on or about May 20, 2025. There will be no changes to the Fund’s investment objectives or strategies.

Felix Narhi was Pender’s CIO from April 2016 (as Co-CIO until April 2017) for over eight years during which time Pender grew assets from approximately $400 million to $3 billion and was recognised with multiple industry awards. In June 2024 he stepped back from the position to return to focusing on his favourite pastime, investing. This dedication to deep research and uncovering new “best ideas” will benefit Pender’s equity portfolios in the years to come.

