Invitation: Boralex to hold Investor Day and present its 2030 Strategy on June 17, 2025

MONTREAL, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announces that its 2030 Strategy will be presented at an Investor Day on June 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in Toronto.

Financial analysts, investors and the media are invited to attend the conference in person in Toronto or via a live video webcast during which members of Boralex's senior management will present the various aspects of the 2030 Strategy and financial targets.

Date and time

Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ET)

To attend the live conference

Webcast link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-747-683-475

In person in Toronto (analysts, investors and media): please contact Dominique Hamelin (dominique.hamelin@boralex.com) to reserve your place.

Anyone interested in this conference are invited to attend the webcast, which will be broadcast live and available for replay on Boralex's website at www.boralex.com until July 17, 2026.

Media availability

Members of Boralex's Executive Committee will be available for media interviews on the afternoon of June 17, 2025, either by telephone or videoconference, to discuss the company's 2030 Strategy. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Camille Laventure, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications. Her contact details are provided at the end of this press release.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50% to 3.2 GW. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of more than 8 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, discipline, expertise and diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com.

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications

Boralex Inc.

438 883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Stéphane Milot

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis

Boralex Inc.

514 213-1045

stephane.milot@boralex.com

