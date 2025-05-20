Result of AGM

SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shell plc (Shell) announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 20, 2025 at the Sofitel London Heathrow Hotel Terminal 5, London Heathrow Airport, London TW6 2GD. Resolutions 1 - 21 were carried and Resolution 22 was not carried.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 3,786,426,167 99.70 11,532,613 0.30 3,797,958,780 63.68% 46,943,598 2 Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Report 3,727,092,752 97.44 97,810,597 2.56 3,824,903,349 64.13% 19,987,286 3 Reappointment of Dick Boer 3,762,715,873 98.35 62,979,097 1.65 3,825,694,970 64.15% 19,204,004 4 Reappointment of Neil Carson 3,774,804,547 98.67 50,973,844 1.33 3,825,778,391 64.15% 19,113,357 5 Reappointment of Ann Godbehere 3,776,503,176 98.71 49,467,732 1.29 3,825,970,908 64.15% 18,925,173 6 Reappointment of Sinead Gorman 3,768,500,186 98.49 57,735,678 1.51 3,826,235,864 64.15% 18,656,203 7 Reappointment of Jane Holl Lute 3,774,574,595 98.66 51,301,425 1.34 3,825,876,020 64.15% 19,009,063 8 Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 3,695,455,352 96.58 130,697,207 3.42 3,826,152,559 64.15% 18,733,127 9 Reappointment of Sir Andrew Mackenzie 3,474,248,740 91.43 325,683,870 8.57 3,799,932,610 63.71% 44,969,316 10 Reappointment of Sir Charles Roxburgh 3,777,445,743 98.73 48,431,085 1.27 3,825,876,828 64.15% 19,020,040 11 Reappointment of Wael Sawan 3,775,372,555 98.67 51,002,169 1.33 3,826,374,724 64.16% 18,522,658 12 Reappointment of Abraham (Bram) Schot 3,750,343,404 98.03 75,496,378 1.97 3,825,839,782 64.15% 19,054,717 13 Reappointment of Leena Srivastava 3,772,587,575 98.61 53,120,604 1.39 3,825,708,179 64.15% 19,183,729 14 Reappointment of Cyrus Taraporevala 3,773,249,060 98.63 52,307,585 1.37 3,825,556,645 64.14% 19,334,935 15 Reappointment of Auditors 3,821,539,386 99.87 5,124,945 0.13 3,826,664,331 64.16% 18,230,757 16 Remuneration of Auditors 3,821,856,713 99.89 4,179,868 0.11 3,826,036,581 64.15% 18,846,899 17 Authority to allot shares 3,723,376,235 97.34 101,562,589 2.66 3,824,938,824 64.13% 19,954,787 18 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 3,778,099,137 98.97 39,333,573 1.03 3,817,432,710 64.01% 27,444,134 19 Authority to make on-market purchases of own shares* 3,816,820,938 99.78 8,326,139 0.22 3,825,147,077 64.14% 19,739,759 20 Authority to make off-market purchases of own shares* 3,790,130,468 99.10 34,608,893 0.90 3,824,739,361 64.13% 20,153,486 21 Authority for certain donations and expenditure 3,777,308,231 98.77 47,013,144 1.23 3,824,321,375 64.12% 20,567,801 22 Shareholder resolution* 779,144,671 20.56 3,010,846,643 79.44 3,789,991,314 63.55% 54,890,100

* Special resolution

Please note that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said: “Shell’s shareholders have strongly backed our strategy to deliver more value with less emissions as outlined at Shell’s Capital Markets Day 2025. Our focus on performance, discipline and simplification enables us to invest in providing the energy the world needs today, and in helping to build the low-carbon energy system of the future.”

The level of votes on Resolution 22 requires us to explain what actions we intend to take to consult shareholders in order to understand the reasons behind the result, and report back within six months. We will meet this obligation by continuing to engage with shareholders and we welcome feedback in terms of our LNG disclosures as we prepare the note on our website related to the LNG market, Shell’s LNG business, and how our LNG business reconciles with our broader strategy and climate commitments.

May 20, 2025

Sean Ashley

Company Secretary

Shell plc

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.