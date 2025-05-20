Bitcoin Pizza Day Meets Trump Dinner: HTX Unveils One Million USDT in Rewards!

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is leading the charge in a unique dual celebration on May 22, as Bitcoin Pizza Day coincides with the Trump Dinner. This moment, where history meets the present, is drawing global attention. In celebration of this special occasion, HTX has proudly partnered with diamond sponsors JUST Protocol, SunPump, APENFT, BitTorrent, and WINkLink, alongside platinum sponsors Levva and ChainGPT, to launch a series of Pizza Day-themed promotions across multiple business lines, including Spot, Futures, Earn, and Community, boasting a total prize pool of nearly 1 million USDT. Whether you're a new or existing HTX user, you'll discover exclusive opportunities and exciting benefits throughout these events.





Event 1: HTX Pizza Day Celebration: 200,000 USDT in Surprise Gifts with Seven Project Partners

Get ready for Pizza Fest! From May 13 to May 26, HTX is joining forces with seven esteemed partner projects—SunPump, APENFT, JUST Protocol, WINkLink, BitTorrent, Steem, and MEVerse—to deliver a 14-day Pizza Day Celebration packed with over 200,000 USDT in Surprise Gifts. During the event, users can claim daily gifts on the HTX App, distributed at 02:00 (UTC) daily. On May 22 at 12:00 (UTC), Bitcoin Pizza Day, HTX will drop even more Surprise Gifts featuring bigger rewards, distributed in the form of tokens, Cashback Vouchers, Futures Trial Bonuses, Margin Interest Vouchers, and APY Booster Coupons.

* View details: https://www.htx.com/support/105001328825783?invite_code=rdmu6223&inviter_id=11353960

Event 2: Join the Pizza Day Celebration to Discover Four Amazing Benefits and Grab Your Share of $200,000

From May 20 at 10:00 (UTC) to May 25 at 10:00 (UTC), HTX invites both new and existing users to join the four-tiered rewards event and share a total prize pool of up to $200,000. See below for details:

1. New users who sign up and complete any spot, futures, or margin trade during the event will receive a welcome package that includes a 20 DOGE airdrop, APY Booster Coupons for SmartEarn, and Margin Interest Vouchers.

2. Users will receive 15 USDT for their first successful referral. By inviting more friends, they’ll unlock Mystery Boxes worth up to 1,500 USDT each, containing popular cryptos like $BTC, $TRUMP, and $HTX. Additionally, they can earn up to another 1,500 USDT when their invitees reach the trading volume target.

3. Eligible returning users who complete spot trading on HTX will have a chance to win BTC in a lucky draw. Additionally, after funding their USDT-M Futures account, they can earn APY Booster Coupons for SmartEarn.

4. Users who trade designated cryptos in spot or futures, or create spot grid trading strategies, will have a chance to share $30,000 in $HTX.

* View details: https://www.htx.com.co/en-us/mars/activity-center?callId=174728142724462

Event 3: Take the BTC Pizza Day Quiz at HTX Square and Win Your Share of 200 USDT

From May 16 at 02:00 (UTC) to May 23 at 15:59 (UTC), HTX Square is launching a quiz challenge where users can win rewards. Participants who follow HTX Square in the HTX Community and answer all the quiz questions correctly will have the opportunity to share the 200 USDT prize pool.

* View details: https://square.htx.com/btc-pizza-day-celebration-take-the-quiz-win-rewards-2/

Event 4: HTX Earn Bonanza for BTC Pizza Day: Enjoy Up to 10% APY on Popular Assets

Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day with the HTX Earn Bonanza from 16:00:00 (UTC) on May 19 to 16:00:00 (UTC) on May 25. HTX is launching this special campaign featuring Earn products for both new and existing users. First-time subscribers at HTX Earn can enjoy New User Exclusive products with 100% APY. All users can subscribe to Fixed, Flexible, and Shark Fin products with 14 designated cryptocurrencies, including USDT, and earn up to 10% APY on HTX Earn. Additionally, participants who meet the net subscription increase requirement will each receive a 5% APY Booster Coupon for the USDT Flexible product.

* View details: https://www.htx.com.ec/en-us/support/95001601423089

Event 5: HTX Affiliates Pizza Day Special: Team Up & Trade with Your Invitees to Win a Full Case of Kweichow Moutai

Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day with the limited-time HTX Affiliates Special Event, running from 10:00 (UTC) on May 20 to 10:00 (UTC) on May 25. HTX Affiliates can refer friends to sign up using an exclusive invitation link or code and form a trading team with invitees. Once the team reaches the required trading volume, rewards will be unlocked. The top prize is a 6-bottle case of Kweichow Moutai Flying Fairy.

* View details: https://www.htx.com.de/en-us/support/35001621553884

Event 6: HTX Convert Contest Now Live with 10,000 USDT Up for Grabs

Don't miss the HTX Convert Contest! It runs from 16:00:00 (UTC) on May 14 to 15:59:59 (UTC) on May 31. Trade designated cryptos on HTX Convert and reach a total trading volume of ≥500 USDT during the event to qualify for a share of the 5,000 USDT prize pool, with the top individual reward of up to 1,000 USDT. Complete 10 or more trades to unlock an additional prize pool — the more trades made, the bigger the share. Additionally, first-time converters on HTX Convert can also join an exclusive 2,000 USDT prize pool for new users, with up to 20 USDT per person available.

* View details: https://www.htx.com.ec/en-us/support/25001446791888

May 22 isn't just about commemorating Bitcoin's first "real-world transaction"; it is also a day for the global crypto community to celebrate the growth of the crypto industry and to share in its rewards. To honor this special day, HTX is launching a multifaceted celebration featuring diverse events that boost user engagement, elevate the festive atmosphere, and fully showcase the platform's dynamic ecosystem.

Pizza's on the table and the party's heating up. Join HTX today and experience the biggest crypto event of the year!

