BestInterest Makes AI-Powered Co-Parenting Coach Free for All Users

For millions of separated parents, even a single text exchange can trigger days of emotional fallout. Now, a trauma-informed AI-powered app is stepping in—already court-ordered in custody cases across the U.S.—and it just made its conflict-reducing Coparent Coach free for all users.

San Francisco, CA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BestInterest, the first co-parenting app built from the ground up to reduce conflict and promote peace, has made its AI Coparent Coach feature completely free. The move comes amid growing adoption by family courts and rising interest from parents in using AI to navigate toxic dynamics—including narcissistic abuse, coercive control, and post-separation domestic violence.





BestInterest Coparenting App





The BestInterest app uses trauma-informed AI to review and filter co-parenting messages in real time—stripping out inflammatory language, flagging inappropriate communication, and offering calm, child-centered response suggestions.

“It’s hard to co-parent when emotions run high,” said Sol Kennedy, Founder of BestInterest. “Our app is a lifeline for those in high-conflict dynamics—especially survivors of coercive control or legal abuse. We’re here to help co-parents reclaim peace and protect their children.”

As more co-parents turn to tools like ChatGPT for help writing calmer replies, BestInterest stands apart: it’s purpose-built to filter post-separation abuse before the parent sees it, providing users with emotional safety and a trauma-informed design focused on peaceful communication.

Used by Family Courts Nationwide

Family law judges across the U.S. have begun ordering the use of BestInterest in high-conflict custody cases—citing its ability to block harmful language, de-escalate tension, and keep the conversation focused on the child. While traditional court-ordered apps serve as passive message logs and rely on court enforcement for relief, BestInterest takes an active role in reducing conflict by proactively moderating all messages.

Key Features:

Real-time message filtering to block harmful or manipulative content



to block harmful or manipulative content AI-powered Coparenting Coach that suggests calm, constructive replies



that suggests calm, constructive replies Court-admissible records that shows original history



that shows original history Solo Mode for use even when only one co-parent joins the app

for use even when only one co-parent joins the app Privacy-focused architecture with no ads and no data sold

The AI Coparent Coach feature is now available for free on both iOS and Android—no subscription, no ads, no prompt-writing required.



About BestInterest

BestInterest is the first co-parenting app designed to actively reduce conflict and improve communication between separated parents using AI. Developed by technologists, family law experts, and trauma-informed therapists—and backed by renowned psychologist and narcissism expert Dr. Ramani—BestInterest offers a safer, smarter way to co-parent. The app is available on iOS and Android in the U.S. and Canada.





Press inquiries

BestInterest

https://bestinterest.app

Sol Kennedy

press@bestinterest.app

415-903-0020‬

2261 Market Street Ste 10018

San Francisco, CA 94114



