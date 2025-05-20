4D Path Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Global Leaders in Oncology and Pathology

NEWTON, Mass., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Path, a company dedicated to personalizing cancer care through its unprecedented approach to predicting tumor response, recently convened its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), bringing together an exceptional group of oncology, pathology, and translational research leaders, each deeply committed to advancing precision oncology and translating innovation into patient impact.

The SAB includes internationally recognized experts from top-tier institutions:

Dr. Craig Bunnell , Chief Medical Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

, Chief Medical Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Dr. Stuart Schnitt , Chief of Breast Oncologic Pathology, Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center

, Chief of Breast Oncologic Pathology, Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center Dr. Puay Hoon Tan, Pathologist, Luma Medical Centre Singapore; Editorial Board Member, WHO Classification of Tumors

Pathologist, Luma Medical Centre Singapore; Editorial Board Member, WHO Classification of Tumors Dr. Lee Schwartzberg , Medical Oncologist, Renown Health; Co-founder, OneOncology

, Medical Oncologist, Renown Health; Co-founder, OneOncology Dr. Eric Winer , Director, Yale Cancer Center; Physician-in-Chief, Yale; Past President, ASCO

, Director, Yale Cancer Center; Physician-in-Chief, Yale; Past President, ASCO Tathagata Dasgupta, Ph.D. , Co-founder and Co-inventor, 4D Path

, Co-founder and Co-inventor, 4D Path Satabhisa Mukhopadhyay, Ph.D., Co-founder and Co-inventor, 4D Path



The SAB meeting marks a critical milestone for 4D Path as it aligns its QPOR™ digital treatment prediction platform with real-world clinical needs and a clear translational pathway. At the meeting, the board offered strong validation of the platform’s scientific foundation, which applies statistical physics to extract tumor and immune dynamics from standard H&E-stained biopsy images — a capability not previously achieved in cancer diagnostics and treatment prediction.

“There’s a clear and urgent need for predictive biomarkers that can guide more informed treatment decisions in breast cancer and beyond,” said Dr. Winer, director of the Yale Cancer Center. “4D Path’s approach is both novel and pragmatic — and has the potential to fill longstanding gaps in care.”

Unlike traditional diagnostics that rely on genomic drivers, 4D Path’s technology captures the complex and dynamic systems-level interplay that defines tumor behavior. Using a unique combination of statistical physics and a deep understanding of cancer biology, 4D Path’s technology can directly compute cell cycle deregulations and tumor immune microenvironment dynamics, a hallmark of treatment resistance and tumor progression in cancer. Prior to 4D Path, no other technology has been able to measure these intra/inter tumor dynamics.

“Our mission at 4D Path has always been to build a physics-informed, discovery-driven platform that quantifies the hidden dynamics of cancer directly from routine biopsy images—scientifically rigorous yet designed with clinical utility in mind,” said Tathagata Dasgupta, Ph.D., Co-founder and Co-inventor, 4D Path. “The formation of our Scientific Advisory Board marks a pivotal step in translating that vision into broad clinical impact. We’re deeply grateful to our SAB members for their shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cancer care.”

The SAB expressed strong support for 4D Path’s initial clinical focus on triple-negative breast cancer — where effective treatment predictive biomarkers remain elusive — particularly in evaluating response to chemotherapy, chemoimmunotherapy, and emerging therapies like antibody-drug conjugates.

“As a clinician, I see firsthand the challenges of selecting therapies without robust predictive tools,” said Dr. Craig Bunnell, Morse Family Chief Medical Officer of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “What excites me about 4D Path is its potential to deliver biologically grounded, actionable insights directly into the clinical workflow. This technology could represent a true paradigm shift in how we personalize cancer treatment.”

The board encouraged the company to expand beyond breast cancer, noting the platform’s scalable, pan-cancer potential.

“Bringing together this world-class Scientific Advisory Board is a pivotal moment for 4D Path,” said Jacopo Leonardi, CEO of 4D Path. “Their validation of our science and support for our clinical direction reinforce our mission to deliver effective digital treatment predictive biomarkers that can truly guide and personalize cancer care. We’re honored to have their partnership as we scale our impact across oncology.”

About 4D Path

4D Path has created a groundbreaking platform, the patented Q-Plasia OncoReader (QPOR™), designed to directly compute cell cycle deregulation and tumor microenvironment dynamics. By accurately predicting a patient’s response to therapy from routine biopsy images, QPOR™ enables precision treatment selection in ways not previously possible. This unprecedented view into tumor dynamics creates new pathways from clinical use to commercial application—bringing more effective, personalized therapies to patients. 4D Path is focused on a bold vision where every person impacted by cancer is diagnosed quickly and accurately and receives the best, most personalized treatment plan to beat cancer and live a longer, healthier life.

For additional information, please visit www.4dpath.com or follow 4D Path on LinkedIn.