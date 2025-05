Gabelli Funds Names Robert Lyons, Luca Savi, Ian Walsh, and Ken Yoshida to Management Hall of Fame

GREENWICH, Con., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds introduced the 2025 inductees to the GAMCO Management Hall of Fame at its fortieth annual client conference which was held on Friday, May 16 at the Pierre Hotel in New York. The inductees to the Hall of Fame are Robert C. Lyons of GATX Corporation, Luca Savi of ITT Inc., Ian K. Walsh of Kaman Corporation, and Kenichiro Yoshida of Sony Group Corporation.

In 1990, Gabelli Funds established the GAMCO Management Hall of Fame to honor corporate executives for their outstanding contributions in enhancing shareholder value. With this year’s inductees, there are 130 inductees in our management hall of fame. The selection process starts with the firm’s research on the company. Each inductee has passed rigorous criteria, including:

• creating shareholder wealth

• earning a superior rate of return over the long term

• practicing the virtues of capital accumulation

• enhancing our clients’ investment success

This Hall of Fame follows the philosophical underpinnings of Gabelli Funds’ fundamental research, as presented in Security Analysis (1934) by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd. It is the investment bible, the key to unlocking values in the stock market. In Security Analysis, Graham and Dodd presented principles and techniques to measure asset value and cash flows in a methodology to evaluate individual companies. They created the profession of security analysis using an investment process that is known today as value investing.

