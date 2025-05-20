Work Truck Solutions’ Kathryn Schifferle Named Among Automotive News’ 100 Leading Women in North American Auto Industry

Chico, CA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, announced that Kathryn Schifferle, Founder and Chief Vision Officer, has been named among 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News. Schifferle and her co-honorees were featured in the May 19 issue and were also celebrated that night at a gala at The Henry in Dearborn, Michigan, hosted by Automotive News.

100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry recognizes female leaders in the automotive field—those who make major decisions and have significant influence at their companies. Automotive News has published the list of the industry’s top female executives every five years since 2000.

This sixth list includes engineers, mobility leaders, manufacturing and marketing executives, financiers, dealer principals, and designers.

Kathryn Schifferle, a trailblazing entrepreneur and industry leader, widely recognized for her contributions to the commercial vehicle sector, is a natural fit for this list. As the Founder and CVO of Work Truck Solutions, she has revolutionized the way businesses of all sizes connect with and manage commercial vehicles, driving innovation and efficiency in the industry. With a background in strategic business development and a passion for empowering dealers and fleet managers, Schifferle has been a vocal advocate for all members of the commercial vehicle ecosystem.

Under Schifferle’s leadership, Work Truck Solutions expanded its influence in the commercial vehicle sector with Comvoy, the premier national marketplace for commercial vehicles. Aligning with her efforts to assist all in the work truck and van space, Comvoy was built to help buyers quickly and efficiently find the right vehicle at a dealership for their business, no matter the location, while simultaneously assisting dealerships with merchandising their inventory and expanding their reach.

Schifferle has also spearheaded numerous innovative projects supporting the evolving needs of businesses in the transportation sector. One of the most recent examples is the Commercial Electric Vehicle (CEV) Hub, a pioneering resource developed in collaboration with J.D. Power. CEV Hub provides businesses with interactive tools and insights to assist with fleet electrification, including available tax incentives, total cost of ownership calculations, and EV charging infrastructure mapping and matching. The development of the CEV Hub further demonstrates her commitment to driving industry-wide transformation.

"Being recognized among the industry’s leading women is truly an honor, but more importantly, it underscores the progress we’re making in reshaping the way businesses interact with commercial vehicles. Work Truck Solutions and Comvoy have always been about innovation, ensuring that dealers, fleet managers, and business owners have the right tools to thrive in an evolving landscape. As we continue to drive forward, I’m excited to be a part of how collaboration and technology are shaping the future of mobility."

The 2025 class of Automotive News’ 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry emerged from a months-long nomination and judging process that attracted hundreds of entries from the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Our selection committee made many difficult decisions; it gets tougher every time,” said Vander Schaaf. “The talented, powerful executives on this list are at the forefront of thousands of successful women in the auto industry.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors - to efficiently serve the businesses and fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, increasing visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

About Automotive News

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers, and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters, podcast, and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 65 editors and reporters.

Attachment