QNB Corp. Declares Q2 2025 Dividend

Dividend payable on June 27, 2025

 | Source: QNB Corp. QNB Corp.

Quakertown, PA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on May 20, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record June 13, 2025.

 QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.

 

            









    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
    
                                        
  • 
                                            
    
                                                
    
                                                    
    
                                                        March 20, 2025 09:30 ET
                                                        |
                                                        Source: QNB Corp.
                                                    
    
                                                    
    
                                                        
                                                            QNB Corp. Joins the OTCQX Market
                                                        
                                                    
    
                                                    
    
                                                        
    
                                                            Quakertown, PA, March  20, 2025  (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTCQX:  QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it has qualified to trade on the...
                                                        
    
                                                        Read More
                                                    
    
                                                
     
                                            
     

                                            
    
                                                
    
                                                    QNB Corp. Joins the OTCQX Market
                                                
     
                                            
     

                                        
    • 
                                        
                                        
  • 
                                            
    
                                                
    
                                                    
    
                                                        February 25, 2025 12:30 ET
                                                        |
                                                        Source: QNB Corp.
                                                    
    
                                                    
    
                                                        
                                                            QNB Corp. Declares Q1 2025 Dividend
                                                        
                                                    
    
                                                    
    
                                                        
    
                                                            Quakertown, PA, Feb.  25, 2025  (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on February 25, declared a...
                                                        
    
                                                        Read More
                                                    
    
                                                
     
                                            
     

                                            
    
                                                
    
                                                    QNB Corp. Declares Q1 2025 Dividend
                                                
     
                                            
     

                                        
    •