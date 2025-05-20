Lottery.com and Sports.com Headline Soccerex Europe 2025 as Title Sponsor in Amsterdam

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, is proud to announce its role as Title Sponsor of Soccerex Europe 2025, taking place from May 19–21 at the iconic Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

As headline sponsor of this globally recognized football business summit, Lottery.com and its media platform Sports.com will be front and center across the event’s programming, branding, and panel content. With over 800 influential attendees expected—including former players, club owners, league officials, and investors—Soccerex Europe 2025 marks a major stage in Lottery.com’s international growth strategy.

Marc Bircham, Director of Lottery.com and Sports.com, and Tamer Hassan, Director of Lottery.com and renowned actor, will represent the group across two high-impact panel sessions:

Day 1 | May 19 | 2:00–2:45 PM

Panel: The Future of Football Media & Fan Engagement

Stage 1 | Moderated by Mark Lomas

Marc Bircham and Tamer Hassan will share insights into how platforms like Sports.com are driving innovation in fan experiences, immersive content, and club ownership models.

Day 2 | May 20 | Time TBC

Panel: Beyond the Pitch – Prioritizing Player Care & Wellness in Modern Football

Moderated by ESPN Correspondent Cecilia Lagos

Marc Bircham joins a distinguished panel including Betsy Cutler (VP, Wellness & Safeguarding, USL), Anna Pereira (CEO, The Wellness Universe), and Vincent Gouttebarge (Chief Medical Officer, FIFPRO), discussing the increasing responsibility of clubs, leagues, and media to protect player wellbeing on and off the field.

Sports.com branding will be fully integrated across the venue, including:

Main screen features during the exclusive VIP Night on the pitch

Step-and-repeat media walls and photo zones

Event-wide activations, mirroring the success of the brand’s visibility at Soccerex Cairo





“We’re here to lead—not just participate,” said Marc Bircham. “From immersive fan experiences to meaningful conversations around player care, Sports.com is establishing itself as a progressive force in football.”

“I’m honored to represent Sports.com at such a prestigious event,” said Tamer Hassan, Director at Lottery.com and acclaimed actor. “Soccerex brings together the best minds in global football, and I’m proud to contribute to conversations that are shaping the future of the game—both on and off the pitch. Sports.com is building something truly special, and it’s a privilege to be part of that journey.”

A stellar lineup of football legends—including Mikaël Silvestre, Ronald de Boer, Dani, Emerson Boyce, Gabriel Heinze, and others—will also be in attendance, adding to the event’s prestige.

Alongside Lottery.com, other event sponsors include KNVB, La Liga, Minute Media, Special Olympics, SofaScore, Zenith Coins, Weaver Labs, and Sports Hotels.

Further updates and behind-the-scenes coverage will be released live from Amsterdam throughout the week.

About Lottery.com

The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu, and WinTogether, is a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bc45e72-8575-4110-b143-2df9bf3983cd

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.