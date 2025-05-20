HYNOCA® recognized as EU-funded REFORMERS’ Renewable Energy Valley project in Netherlands awarded World Hydrogen 2025 Prize, Clean Project category





The 5th World Hydrogen Awards threw Haffner Energy’s unique biomass-based solution HYNOCA® in the limelight today as one of the two hydrogen-production technologies selected for the first Renewable Energy Valley project developed under the umbrella of the Horizon Europe-funded international initiative REFORMERS.







Granted to REFORMERS’ Flagship Energy Valley in Alkmaar, Netherlands, in the Clean Project category, after a comprehensive review of the project by a jury of experts and a vote by the global hydrogen community, the award also recognized the innovative Zinc Intermediate Step Electrolysis technology by German startup STOFF2. The Awards Ceremony took place, today, on the eve of the 6th edition of the annual World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition which is being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, this week.







“I am grateful for the ongoing support and dedication of Philippe and Marc Haffner and their team, whose expertise and commitment have played a crucial role in our journey towards today’s prizewinning success. Together, we are shaping the future of sustainable energy solutions and paving the way for a cleaner, greener world”, said Bob Busser, Managing Director of HyDevCo BV, Haffner Energy’s Dutch partner and leading project developer for HYNOCA-Alkmaar.BV, the Dutch project-dedicated entity (or SPV) that is part of the local consortium developing the Renewable Energy Valley in Alkmaar.







HYNOCA® is the hydrogen production solution developed by Haffner Energy using its patented biomass thermolysis technology. HYNOCA® is designed to rely on local residual biomass and organic waste with no conflicts of use. Because it is feedstock agnostic, it can operate regardless of the typical seasonal and geographical variations in biomass availability. It is made commercially available in the Netherlands, Luxemburg, Belgium and North Rhine-Westphalia through Busser Project & Technology Development.







Hynoca-Alkmaar’s project, labelled “bio-hydrogen plant” in the Renewable Energy Valley mapping, will use 6 500 tonnes of locally sourced residual biomass with no conflict of use to produce 240 metric tonnes per year of mobility-grade green hydrogen, serving local mobility and industrial needs. In the process, it will avoid the emission of 2 880 tonnes of CO2 per year.







“In our quest to realize Europe's first Renewable Energy Valley in Alkmaar, clean hydrogen is an indispensable piece of the puzzle. At the core of this ecosystem, HYNOCA-Alkmaar is one of two innovative hydrogen production technologies that were selected to enable a flexible and continuous production of clean hydrogen. We are thrilled that our international collaboration to realize a decentralized hydrogen ecosystem was recognized today”, said Joep Sanderlink, Project Manager at New Energy Coalition, coordinator of the Alkmaar Renewable Energy Valley project.







Europe’s first Renewable Energy Valley is being developed with a view to testing new technologies in renewable energy generation, storage, and distribution. It is a model for energy resilience and sustainable development, bridging traditional energy sectors with innovative systems. The energy hub will host over 300 business facilities and 3,000 households on a 4km2 territory.







“We are delighted to be part of this amazing initiative to shape the future of sustainable energy. Energy independence is vital to the future of Europe and we’re excited about this collaborative effort across borders,“ said Marcella Franchi, in charge of business development at Haffner Energy.







REFORMERS’ Flagship Energy Valley initiative is to be emulated by six Replication Valleys in Austria, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain.







About Haffner Energy

H Haffner Energy is a French company providing solutions for the production of competitive clean fuels. With 32 years of experience converting biomass into renewable energies, it has developed innovative proprietary biomass thermolysis and gasification technologies to produce renewable gas, hydrogen and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to regenerating the planet, through the co-production of biogenic CO2 and biocarbon (or char/biochar). Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth. (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 – Ticker: ALHAF)

Further information is available at www.haffner-energy.com.











