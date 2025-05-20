TOPDON US Announces New Partnership with Manufacturers Equipment Distribution Company (MEDCO) to Expand U.S. Wholesale Network, Reach New Customers

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US , the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, announced today a new partnership with Manufacturers Equipment Distribution Company (MEDCO) to offer the company’s complete line of automotive diagnostic products through MEDCO’s national wholesale network. Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, MEDCO is North America’s largest combined PBE and Tool Equipment wholesaler in the automotive aftermarket industry and boasts a coast-to-coast wholesale network through six strategically located distribution centers.

“We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with MEDCO, which represents an incredible opportunity to expand the distribution of our products across the country,” said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA. “We’ve expanded our U.S. operations steadily since 2017 and our partnership with MEDCO is a natural extension of our vision for continued growth and efforts to reach more customers. MEDCO offers an incredible wholesale network with technology to help us scale up to meet demand and is led by a team of successful executives with a deep knowledge of the automotive industry and nearly a century of business operations.”

MEDCO is one of the most progressive and respected PBE Supply, and Mechanical Tools & Equipment distributors in the U.S. today, serving both traditional Wholesalers and Mobile Tool Dealers. Headquartered in Philadelphia since 1970, MEDCO operates fully-stocked warehouses in selected cities across the U.S., and continues to grow, representing over 450 manufacturer lines and over 150,000 SKU's.

“TOPDON offers high-quality automotive diagnostic tools that align with MEDCO’s mission to offer best-in-class products and solutions to fit the unique business needs and budgets of their customers,” said Schnitz. “Expanding our product offering through MEDCO’s distribution channels is a strategic way for TOPDON to meet our customers where they are.”

Under the terms of the agreement, which was finalized in Q1 2025, MEDCO markets and sells TOPDON’s complete line of professional automotive repair and maintenance tools including ADAS packages and kits, battery chargers and testers, jump starters and power stations, as well as TPMS, J2534 and key programming tools. TOPDON products are now available for purchase through MEDCO’s service distribution centers in Fresno, California; Houston, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Atlanta, Georgia; Largo, Florida and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.