Certes and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Advanced Data Protection Solutions to the Public Sector

PITTSBURGH and RESTON, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certes , a leader in data-centric cybersecurity, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to bring next-generation data protection to the Public Sector. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Certes’ Master Government Aggregator®, making Certes’ Data Protection and Risk Mitigation (DPRM) solution available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

"We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to bring our unique approach to cybersecurity to Government agencies," said Dan Panesar, CRO at Certes. "Traditional security models focus on protecting the network perimeter, but attackers aren’t trying to steal the network – they’re after the data itself. With this partnership, Government agencies can now access a security solution that ensures data remains protected, untampered and useless to attackers, even in the event of a breach."

Government agencies are under constant attack, and traditional perimeter security is no longer enough. Certes' DPRM solution moves beyond traditional security methods, assuming breaches will happen and focusing on securing the data itself rather than just the infrastructure around it. Designed to meet stringent Government security mandates, DPRM provides quantum-safe data encryption adhering to current NIST standards, policy-based access controls and data segmentation, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected – no matter where it travels.

"With the addition of Certes to our cybersecurity portfolio, Carahsoft and our resellers are now able to provide Public Sector organizations with a next-generation approach to data protection," said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Certes’ DPRM solution aligns with Zero Trust initiatives and evolving Government security mandates, helping agencies secure their data against ransomware and advanced cyberattacks."

Certes Networks solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information about how Certes can protect your data, contact the Carahsoft Team at CertesNetworks@carahsoft.com or learn more about Certes’ solutions here.

About Certes

Headquartered in the U.S. and boasting a global presence spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pac, Certes has been a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge security technology solutions, with a specific focus on Data Protection Risk Mitigation (DPRM).

With over 20 years of expertise, Certes’ technology is deployed across a diverse clientele of 1000 customers in almost 100 countries, holding certifications for FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria EAL4+. The company’s extensive global footprint includes organisations leveraging Certes technology, facilitating compliance with national, international, or industry-specific regulations through robust DPRM strategies.

Contact

Krishma Bonehill, Senior Director - Global Channel Sales

+44 (0) 7712236310

krishma.bonehill@certes.ai

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com