Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control, an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise location in Irvine, California. Owned and operated by longtime area resident Guru Kumara, the Irvine franchise will serve Western Orange County with a mission to not only remove unwanted wildlife — such as raccoons, rodents, snakes and bats — but to go one step further by addressing why these animals are entering homes in the first place.

“While most companies focus only on critter removal, what truly protects families in the long run is exclusion work — identifying and sealing entry points, removing attractants like rodents, and preventing the problem from recurring,” said Guru Kumara, Owner of Critter Control of Irvine. “Just removing a snake doesn’t solve the problem if rats are still inside the walls attracting them. We take the time to understand the full story: why the animal came in, what made the home inviting and how to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Whether it’s a rattlesnake relaxing in the garage or raccoons nesting in the attic, wildlife intrusion often points to deeper issues such as structural vulnerabilities or underlying pest presence. Critter Control of Irvine focuses on a comprehensive approach: inspecting the property, removing the animal safely, and then implementing exclusion solutions to keep homes protected long after the critter is gone.

“Rattlesnakes and other dangerous critters can be part of day-to-day life in the Orange County area. Residents don’t need to live in fear, but they should be alert and ready to act if the time comes,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Guru’s deep knowledge of both the local environment and the exclusion-first model of Critter Control makes him a great asset to the people of Orange County.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a pioneer in humane and preventive wildlife management. Every new franchise launch includes intensive training in exclusion methods — from inspecting crawlspaces and sealing vents to addressing secondary issues like pest infestations and structural damage. This hands-on preparation, conducted at the company’s Atlanta headquarters, ensures that each franchisee is equipped to deliver lasting results.

Critter Control of Irvine will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am - 6:00pm, Saturdays from 9:00am - 3:00pm, and will be closed on Sundays. Emergency services will be available 24/7. For a free home inspection or wildlife removal needs, residents can contact the new Irvine location at (949) 943-2222 or visit https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/california/irvine/ .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal and exclusion of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.crittercontrol.com