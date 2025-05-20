MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) Announces Record Q1 2025 Revenue and Strategic Advances Across Cannabis, Retail Tech, and Franchise Growth

Austin, Texas, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) Reports Record Q1 2025 Revenue and Announces Strategic Milestones in Retail Technology, AI, and Cannabis Expansion

Austin, TX – May 20, 2025 – MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH), the parent company of Lazydaze + Coffeeshop and Dazed Inc., announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 along with key strategic developments that continue to position the company as a leader in cannabis retail, technology, and lifestyle franchise operations.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, MedX Holdings delivered its strongest financial performance to date, driven by accelerating revenue growth, solid gross margins, and improved operational efficiency. Revenue more than tripled year-over-year, fueled by expanded retail activity, strategic acquisitions, and increased consumer demand across the Lazydaze franchise network. The company maintained a healthy gross margin profile, improved cost control and strong unit economics. Net income surged to a new high, reflecting a significant turnaround in bottom-line profitability. MedX also reinforced its balance sheet strength, increasing total stockholders’ equity while successfully reducing liabilities—a clear signal of momentum and prudent capital management heading into the next phase of expansion.

MedX is currently raising $10 million through a convertible note offering to support its next phase of growth. Executives are actively engaging with investors and financials groups , and aniticiapates clsoing the round by end of Q2. The proceeds will be used to complete a full audit, fund capital expenditures, purchase pre-roll manufacturing equipment, and secure flagship retail properties in key markets.

The company also announced the launch of an AI-driven commerce initiative, which includes the development of mobile vending machines powered by proprietary artificial intelligence technology and the rollout of AI Budtender and Barista agents on Lazydazeshop.com. These enhancements are designed to streamline online pickup, delivery, and in-store operations while improving the customer’s user experience across current and future Lazydaze locations.

In collaboration with Revel Systems and Shift4, MedX is co-developing a first-of-its-kind point-of-sale system tailored for dispensary, hospitality, and retail hybrid environments. This fully customizable platform will ensure compliance with state traceability systems such as METRC and BioTrack. This solution will be offered to other cannabis operators nationwide through Smart Brand Digital, bundled with secure payment processing solutions.

MedX also confirmed its active pursuit of licensing and strategic partnerships to establish a consumption lounge in Las Vegas. Additionally, the company’s recently acquired operation in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lazydaze ABQ LLC, is scheduled to begin hemp pre-roll manufacturing in Q2 2025. These products will be distributed through stores in Texas and other future retail markets. Lazydaze is also proud to announce its newest franchise located just blocks away from the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

Hans Enriquez, CEO of MedX Holdings, stated, “Q1 performance proves our model is working. From record sales, franchise growth, utilizing AI, embracing blockchain and a new POS system built for the future of cannabis retail, we’re executing across all fronts and ready to move faster. We are committed to building MedX and Lazydaze into the go-to platform for cannabis hospitality, social experiences, retail technology, and community culture.”

About MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH)

MedX Holdings is building a portfolio for cannabis retail, hospitality, and technology through its subsidiaries, including Dazed Inc., Smart Brand Digital, and Lazydaze + Coffeeshop. The company is focused on franchise development, cannabis/hemp retail innovation, and regulatory-compliant tech solutions for the industry.

Our mission is to deliver exceptional products and unforgettable hospitality experiences through our Lazydaze +Coffeeshop brands and franchises. We are committed to leading the industry by developing and expanding a successful portfolio of licensed and franchised brands. For more information, please visit www.lazydazefranchise.com and www.medxholdings.com

Follow us @medxholdings and the CEO @the1onlyhans on X

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information:

Raji Bhakta- President Operations / IR

MedX Holdings, Inc.

210 438 2750

raji@dazedinc.com

