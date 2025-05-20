WMTS 2025 Showcases Western Canada’s Vibrant Manufacturing Industry with Record Attendance and Innovation

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SME, the nonprofit committed to accelerating widespread adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and building North America's talent and capabilities, recharged Western Canada’s manufacturing industry with a robust showcase of advanced technologies, practical insights and high-impact business connections at the Western Manufacturing Technology Show (WMTS) 2025, April 9-11 at Edmonton EXPO Centre. Reaffirming its place as Western Canada’s premier manufacturing event.

WMTS was colocated with the ISA Edmonton Section Automation Expo & Conference (AEC) for the first time, creating deeper synergies among automation, advanced technologies and core manufacturing sectors. Across both events, SME and ISA Edmonton welcomed more than 2,000 manufacturing professionals, who engaged across the show floor, education theatres and networking areas.

Live demonstrations of more than 120,000 pounds of operational equipment — from machining centres and metrology tools to smart robotics — delivered a high-touch, hands-on experience.

“WMTS 2025 brought the manufacturing community together at a critical time,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer of SME. “Western Canadian companies are looking for real solutions — from workforce development to technology adoption — and this event delivered on that promise. The enthusiasm, energy and the engagement on the floor showed that the industry is ready to act.”

A major addition this year was the launch of the SmartMTX Pavilion, presented in collaboration with the Manufacturing & Export Enhancement Cluster and Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium. With eight exhibitors, 14 sessions and a hackathon, SmartMTX became a destination for manufacturers exploring how smart systems, AI and automation are reshaping production from the ground up.

“Our partnership with SME on SmartMTX brought regional tech leaders into direct contact with manufacturers eager to adopt future-ready systems,” said David Rist, executive director of the Manufacturing & Export Enhancement Cluster. “WMTS created the right environment to accelerate collaboration, deployment and impact.”

Complementing SmartMTX was the Discovery Zone, showcasing seven emerging tech companies with agile, game-changing innovations in additive manufacturing, software and digital workflow automation.

The event also delivered 31 targeted education sessions across the SME ZONE and partner stages, covering themes such as ERP deployment, CSA compliance, advanced machining and workforce attraction. On-floor activations included live robotics, training pods and real-time expert Q&As.

A highlight of the event’s education program was a keynote address by Shauna Feth, president and CEO of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce, titled “The Future of Supply Chain Management – Embracing Resilience, Innovation, and Sustainability in Manufacturing.” Feth outlined how tomorrow’s supply chains will be shaped by adaptability, smart technology and sustainable practices. Her message was clear: to remain competitive, manufacturers must act decisively, embrace innovation and build operations that are both agile and environmentally conscious.

WMTS 2025 was supported by a strong network of partners and associations, including the ISA Edmonton Section, Canadian Machine Tool Distributors Association, Canadian Tooling & Machining Association, CWB Group, EWI, the Manufacturing & Export Enhancement Cluster and Next Generation Manufacturing Canada. Their collaboration shaped a dynamic event that directly addressed the evolving needs of Western Canada's manufacturing sector.

WMTS will return April 2027, once again at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

For more information, visit wmts.ca.

