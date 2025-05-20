Diamond Mowers Launches New Drum Mulcher Pro X2: Not Just Contactor Approved. Contractor Created.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Mowers, a leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching, and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer, and excavator markets, is once again raising the bar in mulching innovation with the launch of the Drum Mulcher Pro X2. Developed in direct collaboration with mulching contractors and land management professionals, this next-generation attachment – available in open drum (OD) and depth control (DC) profiles – delivers the lowest cost of ownership over its lifetime when paired with Diamond’s advanced tooth technology and offers a host of user-friendly enhancements to maximize efficiency, durability, and operator control.

“The Pro X2 is the result of countless hours spent in the field watching, listening, and witnessing firsthand the challenges dedicated mulching professionals face every day,” said Nate Cleveringa, vice president of engineering and product management at Diamond Mowers. “Every element comes straight from real operators who know what works, what doesn’t, and what it takes to get the job done right. We took their experiences and insights and engineered a tool that leads its class in every way and redefines what’s possible for mulching contractors.”

Here's what sets the Drum Mulcher Pro X2 apart:

Lowest Cost of Ownership

With the Drum Mulcher Pro X2, Diamond Mowers has engineered an attachment that delivers the lowest cost of ownership over its lifetime when paired with Diamond’s advanced tooth technology. The DC model comes standard with the company’s proprietary Edge™ Hardened Steel Teeth. Offering superior processing efficiency and durability, these best-in-class teeth have taller “paddles” to ingest more material for a more comprehensive and cleaner mulch on the first pass.

Operators like Ken Foster of Foster’s Forestry Mulching & Excavation, LLC, in Dahlonega, Ga., have already seen the difference firsthand. “It’s got way more suction than the previous model, and the ‘chipper teeth’ are incredibly durable,” he said. “I’d estimate it makes me at least 25% more productive.”

The OD model comes with Twin Maul™ Carbide Teeth, which are ideally suited for heavy ground engagement and rugged terrain. Both platforms can also accommodate a mix of Twin Maul and Edge Steel teeth to strike the perfect balance between cutting performance and control for maximum productivity, minimal wear, and lower operational costs.

With the launch of the Drum Mulcher Pro X2, Diamond Mowers is also introducing lower pricing across its mulching teeth to better support customers with affordable, high performing replacement parts. Over the life of the Pro X2, this attractive pricing combined with the industry-leading durability of Diamond’s Edge Hardened Steel and Twin Maul Carbide Teeth offers owners a low cost of ownership that is unmatched in the marketplace.

“We understand that profitability matters as much as performance,” noted Cleveringa. “With our high-performance teeth options and attractive replacement pricing, the Pro X2 delivers an unbeatable value.”

Enhanced Stability and Visibility

The new Drum Mulcher Pro X2 features a strategically designed geometry that provides superior stability, improved sightlines, and greater control, empowering operators with confidence and precision. The motor-high profile positions components closer to the carrier, improving the center of gravity and weight distribution for machine balance. This intentional chassis design also affords easier maneuverability, reducing fatigue and allowing for longer, more comfortable operation.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time user, this mulcher is designed to ensure precision and control in any environment,” Cleveringa said. “Placing the heel closer to the ground also improves material control and contributes to smoother, safer operation – especially when working with larger debris.”

To optimize sightlines for operators, Diamond minimized the motor cover height and reconfigured the hose routing to achieve a superior level of clarity that is unmatched in the industry. Additionally, unlike the one-size-fits-all hose lengths used on many attachments, Diamond is offering multiple hose lengths with the Pro X2 to accommodate different carriers and configurations.

“We tested and refined hose lengths in real-world conditions to identify the most optimal fits for different carriers,” explained Cleveringa. “This not only reduces the risk of snagging, pinching and chafing, but it also eliminates the chance of hoses depressing couplers and causing unintentional disconnections and downtime.”

Optional Add-ons for Optimal Performance

For customer-specific applications, the Drum Mulcher Pro X2 can be tailored with a number of optional features that can be factory-installed or added later as retrofitted upgrades. They include:

Upgraded Brake System – senses when input flow is turned off to the attachment, triggering hydraulic braking that stops the rotor in under ten seconds. This unprecedented shut-off speed increases safety and reduces concerns about operators stepping out of the carrier while the drum is still running.

– senses when input flow is turned off to the attachment, triggering hydraulic braking that stops the rotor in under ten seconds. This unprecedented shut-off speed increases safety and reduces concerns about operators stepping out of the carrier while the drum is still running. Hydraulic Trap Door – affords operators better control of the direction and distance of flying debris. This is especially beneficial when working in residential or sensitive areas where debris management is critical for safety. It also ensures compliance with specifications that prioritize debris containment.

– affords operators better control of the direction and distance of flying debris. This is especially beneficial when working in residential or sensitive areas where debris management is critical for safety. It also ensures compliance with specifications that prioritize debris containment. Built-in Pressure Gauge – conveniently positioned on the chassis to provide real-time diagnostics and troubleshooting, allowing operators to easily view machine pressure and diagnose issues.



Operator-Centric by Design

Designed with productivity and operator convenience in mind, the Drum Mulcher Pro X2 also features:

A 60” or 72” Cutting Width – with power to process material up to 9” in diameter, allowing users to take on bigger jobs with confidence.

– with power to process material up to 9” in diameter, allowing users to take on bigger jobs with confidence. Redesigned Push Bar – strategically serrated edges improve debris manipulation, giving operators better control over material.

– strategically serrated edges improve debris manipulation, giving operators better control over material. Optimized Infeed – more efficient cutting and processing produces ideal chip sizes without impeding infeed efficiency.

– more efficient cutting and processing produces ideal chip sizes without impeding infeed efficiency. Secure Ingress/Egress – treads added to specific spots on the drum provide secure footing, reducing the risk of slipping and allowing operators to quickly step into and out of the carrier without slowing down.

– treads added to specific spots on the drum provide secure footing, reducing the risk of slipping and allowing operators to quickly step into and out of the carrier without slowing down. Integrated Toolbox – keeps essential tools like chains, grease guns, spare teeth, and more within reach, enhancing convenience and minimizing downtime.



“The fast shutdown speed of the upgraded braking system is an important risk mitigation tool, especially for larger fleets and equipment renters dealing with less experienced operators,” Cleveringa commented. “And because these features can be retrofit in the field, customers can easily upgrade their attachments as their needs evolve without having to invest in an entirely new unit. This also gives dealers added flexibility without the burden of stocking multiple SKUs.”

Improved Serviceability

Designed for improved serviceability, the Drum Mulcher Pro X2 features removeable covers for quick access to critical connection points and components, making on-the-job cleaning and tuning easy. Additionally, in both the DC and OD platforms, drums can be removed without detaching the shafts, significantly reducing downtime for service or replacement. Liner replacements can be done without removing drums, and standard ½” bolts used across all teeth and covers means one wrench can be used for removal and servicing. This simplifies maintenance, eliminates the need to carry multiple tools, and makes routine service and emergency repairs much quicker.

For David Buehler of Bobcat of Atlanta, these strategic design enhancements made an immediate impact. “This thing is a beast,” he said. “The trap door and toolbox are incredibly useful, and I love that one tool is needed to take off covers and replace teeth. The brake stopping the rotor so quickly is also an absolute game-changer.”

“The Drum Mulcher Pro X2 is designed by contractors for contractors,” added Cleveringa. “Delivering faster processing speeds, superior stability, optimal visibility, and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry, it is the ultimate tool for mulching professionals – hands down.”

Special Launch Promotion: Free Tooth Kit with Purchase

To commemorate the launch of the Drum Mulcher Pro X2, Diamond is offering a free set of mulching teeth with every qualifying purchase. For a limited time*, customers who purchase a new Pro X2 through an authorized dealer and complete the registration process will receive a complimentary tooth kit matched to their machine – Edge Hardened Steel Teeth for DC models or Twin Maul Carbide Teeth for OD configurations.

For more information, visit www.diamondmowers.com or email info@diamondmowers.com. To learn how to become a Diamond Mowers dealer, go to www.diamondmowers.com/dealers.





*Diamond Mowers’ Free Set of Teeth offer is valid while supplies last and applies only to new Drum Mulcher OD Pro X2 and DC Pro X2 purchases. Limit one (1) set of free teeth per qualifying unit. Additional terms may apply. Visit diamondmowers.com for details.

ABOUT DIAMOND MOWERS

Diamond Mowers manufactures vegetation management attachments for tractors, skid-steers, and excavators, serving the agriculture, forestry, and land management industries. With over 20 years of experience, the company combines innovative design with rugged durability to create equipment that withstands demanding conditions. Diamond Mowers is committed to customer success, providing ongoing support and expertise to maximize productivity in the field. For more information, go to diamondmowers.com.

Contact: Mike Tishka

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

mtishka@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26f60c65-de15-4383-b6c2-8558d89fbd62